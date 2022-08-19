Andrew Bailey, a central banker under fire

No one can deny that Andrew Bailey had a difficult first week as Governor of the Bank of England. Appointed in December 2019, he took charge on March 16 of the following year to immediately face the explosion of coronavirus cases, a real crisis and the UK government moving towards lockdown.

Bailey took dramatic steps to quell the immediate difficulties and was credited with successfully leading the economy through the darkest early days of Covid-19 while remaining determined and calm. Nearly two and a half years later, the applause has turned to brick and the Governor takes up flak for the perilous state of the British economy.

In the past 10 days, inflation has entered double digits for the first time in 40 years, reaching 10.1 percent in July, five times the BoE’s 2 percent inflation target. Rapid price increases come at a time when the UK economy is beginning to contract and the central bank expects a full-scale recession to begin in the autumn and last for more than a year. Real wages fell at their fastest ever pace in the second quarter of 2022 and consumer confidence is at its lowest level in nearly 50 years.

Without a functioning government, the economic crisis will calm down at the BoE. Tabloid newspapers have turned against Leicester-born Bailey, 63, who has… more junior roles at the Bank between 1985 and 2011. He has been described as the ‘plank of England’ and the ‘banker who has run out of credit’, while politicians see a man who is down and deserves another kick.

Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become the next prime minister, has called for a review of the BoE and its mandate as her allies point the finger at Bailey. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary and favorite to become the next chancellor if Truss wins, told the BBC this month that with inflation in double digits, “we need to look at what went wrong”.

Truss’ allies have even negatively rearranged Bailey’s sometimes lurid style. While Bailey has always loved his “sexy turtle” nickname, with a knitted turtle sitting on his desk, her team has let it be known that they think Bailey is “aloof.” With so much fire coming in, Bailey has had to state publicly that he intends to serve out the remainder of his eight-year term as governor.

Amid the turmoil and appalling economic data, the BoE has remained silent. Reports from those who have recently met senior officials say there is a lot of frustration in Threadneedle Street, partly because the conditions are so difficult and partly because they feel they don’t deserve criticism.

On the economy, for example, the BoE believes it has been more honest than many central banks in explaining how bad things are in the winter. Without really saying he wanted a recession in the UK to curb inflation, Bailey was clear that the country could not avoid the suffering ahead, partly due to higher borrowing costs. “I recognize the significant impact this will have, and how difficult the cost of living challenge will remain for many people in the UK. Inflation hits the least fortunate the hardest. But if we don’t act now to prevent inflation from continuing, the consequences will be worse later and bigger rate hikes will be needed,” he said.

But the credit Bailey hoped to get by speaking candidly has been diluted in the past year by a series of blunders that undermined the message. This started in October last year when, despite strong hints about impending rate hikes, the Monetary Policy Committee failed to act in November, giving the BoE a reputation for talking and not taking action.

When it did take action on the tariffs, Bailey told workers not to ask for wage increases, in words that seemed to absolve the BoE of its responsibility for controlling inflation. Speaking to MPs at a parliamentary committee hearing, he spoke of “apocalyptic” food price hikes (insiders say this was an aside and the governor never intended to make headlines). Most recently, he seemed out of touch as he rejected any suggestion that the BoE has made mistakes in monetary policy and inflation control.

These word-of-mouth moments contrast with insider reports at the central bank. They say it works better with a more collegial culture and greater tolerance for dissent than it did under Mark Carney, Bailey’s immediate predecessor.

Bailey’s staff hope the governor’s current problems begin to ease as a new Conservative Prime Minister takes over in September and public anger at the state of the economy turns westward across London to Downing Street. It is the government responsible for deciding whether and how people will be compensated for energy bills that could rise by more than 75 percent in October. And once inflation peaks, the BoE will find it much easier to credibly promise to meet its 2 percent inflation target.

As head of the Financial Conduct Authority, Bailey has faced deep political problems before and made it through, bruised but unbent. The BoE hopes it can pull the same trick again.

