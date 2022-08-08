Andreas Christensen misses Barcelona win due to ‘cervical discomfort’

Andreas Christensen had to withdraw from Barcelona’s final preseason game against Pumas just minutes before kick-off due to ‘cervical discomfort’ on Sunday.

The defender arrived at the Camp Nou earlier this summer after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, and he was seen regularly in pre-season at his new club.

However, he was unable to take his place on the pitch in the Joan Gamper Trophy match and Barcelona explained the reason for his absence on Twitter.

Andreas Christensen was a permanent fixture in the Barcelona first team in the preseason

He was presented on the field with his teammates before Sunday’s game

He was then ruled out just before kick-off, with Barcelona explaining his absence

“The player Andreas Christensen will not play today due to neck complaints,” the club wrote on Sunday evening.

Barcelona went on to win 6-0 against their Mexican opponents, with Robert Lewandowski scoring his first goal for the club and Pedri securing a brace.

Christensen was named on the bench but he was not used by Xavi as Barcelona were heading for a comprehensive win.

This isn’t the first time Christensen has made himself unavailable just before a game, as he also withdrew from Chelsea’s FA Cup final against Liverpool on match day in May.

Xavi didn’t risk Christensen as he struggled with ‘cervical discomfort’

Thomas Tuchel initially hinted that the centre-back had refused to play as he went into the final weeks of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but later stated: “I don’t think he didn’t want to play, he wasn’t able to play. . It’s a big difference.’

Christensen’s setback is a blow to the Dane as the Spanish season kicks off in the coming days.

Barcelona are slated to face Rayo Vallecano in their first league game on Saturday, and the 26-year-old now faces a race against the clock to get fit again ahead of that game.