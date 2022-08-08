Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix admits belly flop celebration the ‘perfect end’ to Commonwealth Games

Five days ago, she was a young diver known only because of her famous father. Now Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is ​​a double Commonwealth champion and a star in her own right.

The 17-year-old was the breakthrough England woman of these Games, with two gold medals and one silver. And the teen’s awesome twisting and tumbling has even put her famed father Fred Sirieix — the French maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates — in the shade for once.

Spendolini-Sirieix’ latest triumph came in Monday’s 10-meter mixed synchro with partner Noah Williams. It contributed to her win in the individual event and silver in the women’s synchro with Eden Cheng.

And she celebrated with a kiss in front of the camera and then a synchronized belly flop in the pool. It was her only dodgy dive of an almost flawless few days.

“I planned that,” Spendolini-Sirieix smiled. “I told Noah that if we do it right, we should all fall on our stomachs. It was a great party and the perfect way to end the match. We had fun.’

A bigger celebration awaits Spendolini-Sirieix next month, when her father Fred – who was out of the stands on Monday because he was away for TV work – takes her to New York for her 18th birthday.

But then all roads lead to Paris 2024, where she is sure to be in the running for a first Olympic medal, having finished seventh in her individual final at her Toyko debut last year.

“I’m really looking forward to Paris,” Spendolini-Sirieix said. “Preparations are already in full swing and I’m excited to see what I can do.

“I came here with no expectations, I just wanted to have fun and improve myself. I made the decision to train even harder and it certainly worked. It has given me a lot of confidence.’

That confidence was clear from the start on Monday, with Spendolini-Sirieix and Williams, 22, topping the round two out of five rankings. Their final score of 333.06 points was 14.52 ahead of England pair Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson, who only started diving together last week.

She even shadowed her famous father Fred Sirieix – the French maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates.

“I’m very happy for Andrea that she dives so well. She has such a bright future ahead of her at such a young age,” said Toulson, who also had to settle for silver behind Spendolini-Sirieix in the individual event.

This was also a second gold medal for Williams, who overcame severe cramps and won the men’s synchro on Friday with Matty Lee. Overall, England topped the list of diving medals with their best match catches of six golds, four silvers and five bronzes.

“It’s really exciting, with people like Andrea showing how good they are,” Williams added. “There is a lot of world class diving in England.”