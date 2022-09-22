WhatsNew2Day
Andrea Riseborough stuns in a plunging sequined gown at the UK premiere of Amsterdam

Entertainment
By Merry
Andrea Riseborough stuns as she shows off her porcelain complexion in a plunging sequined plunging dress at the UK premiere of Amsterdam

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 21:01, September 21, 2022 | Updated: 14:23, September 22, 2022

Andrea Riseborough looked downright glamorous as she shone on the red carpet at the UK’s Amsterdam premiere in London on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old actress was stunned when she showed off her porcelain complexion in a plunging sequined dress.

On the evening, Andrea joined her co-stars, including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Rami Malek in London’s Leicester Square.

Andrea’s dress had long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a flowing skirt and oversized sequins.

The brunette beauty wore her dark locks back and out of her face, with the top layers pulled into tight braids.

Andrea wore bold makeup on the red carpet, with a bold, winged eye.

Amsterdam is a historical comedy set in the 1930s and directed by the talented David O. Russell.

The filmmaker is known for directing other successful films such as American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

In addition to Margot Robbie and Andrea, the star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Tenet’s John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

The film’s premise follows: “Three friends who witness a murder become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.” IMDB.

During an interview with Deadline discussing the upcoming mystery, David said, “It’s old-fashioned, with a screenplay and characters we love. The story is deep, about love and friendship. It goes deep into murder and events.”

“And history, which I love. It has many layers, so you can watch it more than once and discover things you didn’t get the first time,” added the talented filmmaker.

Storyline: The film’s premise follows: “Three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history,” according to IMDB

