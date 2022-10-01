Andrea Bocelli takes to the stage alongside son Matteo, 24, and 10-year-old daughter Virginia

His incredible voice is known all over the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family.

A renowned tenor, Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage Friday by his son Matteo, 24, and 10-year-old daughter Virginia in London.

The trio delighted fans in the O2 arena with a section of classic tunes as they sang from their celebratory album titled A Family Christmas.

Crooners: Andrea Bocelli (left) showed talent in the family as he took the O2 stage in London on Friday with son Matteo, 24 (center) and 10-year-old daughter Virginia (left)

Andrea, 64, cut a neat figure in a purple printed jacket which he wore over a black vest and black trousers.

He completed the look with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie, his silver locks neatly parted.

Meanwhile, Matteo opted for a more traditional black dinner costume and Virgina looked stunning in a gold baroque party dress.

Astonishingly, the trio performed both together and individually, while Virginia confidently entertained the entire audience

Brave: Andrea, 64 (left) cut a neat figure in a purple printed jacket he wore over a black vest and black trousers

The trio performed both together and individually, while Virginia confidently entertained the entire audience.

A Family Christmas, which comes out on October 21, will feature a slew of festive favorites, with the singer gushing, “There’s nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids.”

In gorgeous snaps to celebrate the release, Andrea, who is also father to son Amos, 27, posed lovingly with his two youngest children.

Stylish: Matteo (center) meanwhile opted for a more traditional black dinner costume and Virgina looked stunning in a gold baroque party dress

Christmas cheer: The trio delighted fans in the O2 arena with a section of classic tunes as they sang from their festive album titled A Family Christmas

All dressed in white, they cuddled for a festive themed shoot surrounded by a beautifully decorated tree, presents and a crackling fire.

The family said: ‘We offer our small, intimate and heartfelt gift to anyone who wants to enjoy the Christmas soundtrack at Bocelli’s house’.

About working with his children Andrea said: ‘I think there is nothing more beautiful than making music with your children; I consider it a privilege.’

Smart Pants: The singer later slipped into a three-piece dinner suit for the show’s finale

Big screen: the singers were shown on big screens for the whole audience to see

While Matteo added, ‘Singing these songs together is something very special to feel the holiday warmth with my family’.

“That’s what Christmas is about: making memories together to cherish forever. It’s really exciting to think that people will have a copy of our album under the tree.’

The album contains existing favorites and new songs, as well as solo tracks, duets and trio performances.

Sweet: A Family Christmas, out on October 21, will feature a slew of festive favorites with the Andrea saying, ‘There’s nothing better than making music with your kids’

The first single to be released on September 8 is The Greatest Gift, which features all three family members and is a brand new song written and arranged for the album.

For the young Virginia, this is her first appearance on an album, having previously performed on stage with her father in 2020.

While Matteo has already followed in his father’s footsteps and is enjoying the start of his own successful solo recording career, having signed to Capitol Records in 2019.

Famous friends: The family sang Christmas carols for the President of the United States last Christmas (LR) Andrea’s wife Veronica Berti, Matteo, Andrea, Virginia, Joe Biden, Jill Biden

The album is produced by composer and multi-Grammy and Academy Award nominee Stephan Moccio, who has worked with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Miley Cyrus and Celine Dion.

The songs on the record are Away in a Manger, Feliz Navidad and The First Noël.

In April 2020, Andrea broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan.

The Easter performance is one of the largest musical live streams of all time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classic live stream in YouTube history.

A Family Christmas will be released on October 21