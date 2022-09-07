Andrea Bocelli records Christmas album with son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10

<!–

His instantly recognizable voice is known all over the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family.

And famed tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced that he has recorded his first album ever with son Matteo, 24, and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.

A Family Christmas, which comes out on October 21, will feature a slew of festive favorites, with the singer gushing, “There’s nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids.”

In gorgeous snaps to celebrate the release, Andrea, who is also father to son Amos, 27, posed lovingly with his two youngest children.

All dressed in white, they cuddled for a festive themed shoot surrounded by a beautifully decorated tree, presents and a crackling fire.

The family said: ‘We offer our small, intimate and heartfelt gift to anyone who wants to enjoy the Christmas soundtrack at Bocelli’s house’.

Sweet: A Family Christmas, which will be released on October 21, will feature a slew of festive favorites, with the singer gushing, “There’s nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids.”

About working with his children Andrea said: ‘I think there is nothing more beautiful than making music with your children; I consider it a privilege.’

While Matteo added, ‘Singing these songs together is something very special to feel the holiday warmth with my family’.

“That’s what Christmas is about: making memories together to cherish forever. It’s really exciting to think that people will have a copy of our album under the tree.’

Famous friends: The family sang Christmas carols for the President of the United States last Christmas (LR) Andrea’s wife Veronica Berti, Matteo, Andrea, Virginia, Joe Biden, Jill Biden

The album contains existing favorites and new songs, as well as solo tracks, duets and trio performances.

The first single to be released on September 8 is The Greatest Gift, which features all three family members and is a brand new song written and arranged for the album.

For the young Virginia, this is her first appearance on an album, having previously performed on stage with her father in 2020.

Daddy’s girl: For young Virginia, this is her first appearance on an album, having previously performed on stage with her father in 2020

While Matteo has already followed in his father’s footsteps and is enjoying the start of his own successful solo recording career, having signed to Capitol Records in 2019.

The album is produced by composer and multi-Grammy and Academy Award nominee Stephan Moccio, who has worked with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Miley Cyrus and Celine Dion.

The songs on the record are Away in a Manger, Feliz Navidad and The First Noël.

Sons: While Matteo (right) has already followed in his father’s footsteps after signing with Capitol Records in 2019 (pictured with his father and brother Amos in 2017)

In April 2020, Andrea broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan.

The Easter performance is one of the biggest live music live streams of all time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classic live stream in YouTube history.

A Family Christmas will be released on October 21.