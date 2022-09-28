Andre Villas-Boas reveals how Daniel Levy pushed him to join PSG for the compensation
Andre Villas-Boas has revealed how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wanted him to leave Spurs for Paris Saint-Germain and explained how their relationship soured when he refused.
Villas-Boas was sacked after Tottenham’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in 2013. The result marked the club’s biggest deficit in 16 years and saw them finish seventh in the Premier League table.
As a result, Villas-Boas was forced to leave the club in December. However, the 44-year-old has revealed how Levy tried to get rid of him in the summer of 2013 when PSG registered interest in his services.
Levy wanted Villas-Boas to take over the job on the Ligue 1 side. He was interested in the compensation the North London club would receive as a result of his departure.
However, Villas-Boas – who led Spurs to fifth place and the last 16 of the Europa League in his first season – said no.
The Portuguese football manager said he wanted to stay with Spurs because of his love for the club, but recalled how his relationship with the Tottenham hierarchy deteriorated as a result.
Speak with The Telegraph, said Villas-Boas: ‘PSG’s offer was on the table. Yes, Daniel wanted to sell me for 15 million pounds. PSG clearly didn’t want to pay £15million and there were a lot of things that weren’t quite right with Paris Saint-Germain, especially in their approach.
Villas-Boas took charge of Tottenham in 2012, leading them to fifth place and the last 16 of the Europa League during his first season with the club
Villas-Boas spent £105 million on new players in the summer after Gareth Bale left
“And I decided to stay, out of love for Tottenham. I think Tottenham waited for me to leave and that’s it. That was the stepping stone to the beginning of a bad relationship before that [second] season.
‘It’s always details. At that time we were not happy with each other. I stayed in Tottenham for my love for Tottenham and Tottenham wanted me out and that’s it. That was the end of a story and we parted ways through a very, very simple agreement.”
Villas-Boas’ resignation came after Spurs were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool. Luis Suarez scored twice and dominated 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to finish second in the Premier League.
Spurs then recorded a 6-0 loss to Manchester City and a 5-0 loss to Liverpool (above)
Luis Suarez (above) scored twice to dominate 10-man Tottenham and finish second in the league table
The result against Liverpool was the straw that broke the camel’s back – after already losing 6-0 to Manchester City on 24 November.
However, Villas-Boas – who spent £105 million on new players over the summer following Gareth Bale’s departure to Real Madrid – said he would not resign because he was “not a quitter”.
Asked if he would step down after Tottenham’s loss to Liverpool, Villas-Boas said: “That decision is not mine. I will not resign and I am not a quitter. All I can do is work hard with the players to try and get the results we all want.”
The decision was therefore taken out of his hands. Tottenham shared the following statement: “The club can announce that an agreement has been reached with head coach Andre Villas-Boas on the termination of his services.
Villas-Boas got his marching orders in December 2013, but Levy tried to get rid of him in the summer because he wanted the compensation.
“The decision was made by mutual consent and in the interest of all parties. We wish André every success for the future. We will make a further announcement in due course.’
It comes as no surprise that Tottenham have sacked Villas-Boas, as Spurs had only won one of their last six league games before losing to Liverpool.
However, he had achieved a 53.7 win rate in all of the league matches he had been in charge of since taking on the role in 2012.
That percentage was the highest of any Tottenham manager since the start of the Premier League era in 1992.
Villas-Boas also led Spurs to fifth place and to the last 16 of the Europa League in his first season as manager of the north London club.
ANDRE VILLAS-BOAS TIMELINE
1977: Born in Porto on October 17
1993: Worked as an intern under Sir Bobby Robson at Porto
1994: Uefa C coach license obtained in Scotland
2002: Became part of Jose Mourinho’s staff in Porto
2004: Followed Mourinho to Chelsea
2008: Moved with Mourinho to Inter Milan
2009: Took over as manager of Academica
2010: Became the Porto boss
2011: Won the league, cup and Europa League in the first season
2011: Became Chelsea manager but was sacked in early 2012 after 40 games in charge
2012: He went on to replace Harry Redknapp as manager of Tottenham Hotspur
2013: He started well, leading Spurs to fifth place and the last 16 of the Europa League in his first season in charge
2013: Sacked by Tottenham in December and joined Zenit St. Petersburg
2016: Became the manager of Shanghai Port
2019: Took charge of Olympique Marseille and was fired in February 2021