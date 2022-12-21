Andre Coley appointed West Indies’ interim coach for tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa

The West Indies have appointed Andre Coley as their interim coach for their men’s team’s upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. Coley takes over from Phil Simmons, who resigned as head coach after the West Indies crashed in the first round of the T20 World Cup in October.

Cricket West Indies have also confirmed that assistant coaches Roddy Estwick and Monty Desai have had their contracts expired.

Coley, 48, a former Jamaican wicketkeeper, is head coach of the CWI Academy program. He previously served as head coach of the West Indies Under-19 and as an assistant coach of both the senior men’s and women’s teams. He was assistant coach under Simmons as West Indies won the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2016, and assistant coach to Jamaica Tallawahs as they claimed the Caribbean Premier League title earlier this year.

“It is a special honor to be asked to oversee the West Indies team on their upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa,” said Coley. “West Indies cricket holds a special place in my heart. The upcoming assignment will be challenging as we will see two teams in their home situations.

“We will need to ensure that our planning and preparation are appropriate, and show consistency in the execution of these plans, to give ourselves the best chance of achieving positive results.

“The players are, I am sure, excited about the opportunities both series should offer and are eager to contribute to the success of our team. I look forward to the upcoming tours and the opportunity to play a make a tangible and meaningful contribution to the growth of West Indies cricket.”