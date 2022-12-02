Andre Ayew misses the opportunity to propel Ghana against Uruguay with a HORRENDOUS Penalty

<!–

Ghana captain Andre Ayew made a terrible miss from the penalty spot that would have put the African nation ahead in their grudge match against Uruguay.

Ayew is the only member of the Ghana squad to be part of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against the South American side, when Luis Suarez was sent off for an infamous handball that denied Ghana a goal. They saw Friday’s group stage match as an opportunity to get revenge on a player they consider the ‘devil’.

Suarez captains the Uruguay team today and was part of the penalty kick protests after Mohammed Kudus was brought down by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. After VAR inspection it was given and Ayew arrived on scene.

Uruguay captain Luis Suarez protested the penalty kick given early on

Andre Ayew apologized after his miss, which cost the Black Stars the chance to continue

Ayew shot low to the right, but it was comfortable for Rochet to parry, before a defender cleared the ball to safety.

The 32-year-old winger joined Qatar’s Al Saad in 2021, but his experience of the country’s football couldn’t help him take the all-important penalty when it mattered. Ayew previously played for Marseille, Swansea City and West Ham.

Suarez stopped a certain Ghanaian goal with his hand in Johannesburg in 2010 and was shown a red card. The Black Stars missed the next penalty and were subsequently eliminated, sending Uruguay through to the World Cup semi-finals.

Ayew missed the game against Uruguay 12 years ago due to a pile-up of yellow cards and could only watch as his country exited the World Cup on penalties.

This time he was able to grab one, but it was a failed attempt. Ayew’s miss at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah was followed by a brace for Giorgian de Arrascaeta to give Uruguay a 2-0 half-time lead in a match they must win to have any chance of the knockout -out phase in 2022.

Ayew was the only Ghanaian player to be part of the 2010 squad and in today’s encounter

Ayew’s shot was saved by Sergio Rochet, who knocked down Mohammed Kudus to give him away

Ghana came into Friday’s encounter knowing that a draw would probably be enough to see them through, while Uruguay needed to win after taking just one point from their first two games.

Portugal will play against South Korea in the other match in Group H at the Education City Stadium.

