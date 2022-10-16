‘Andor’s Latest Episode Echoes and Foreshadows Cassian’s Character in ‘Rogue One’

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Andor.Since Andoro was first announced, Star Wars fans have speculated about how the series might bring Diego Luna‘s future rebel leader closer to the man he sat in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This week’s episode, “The Eye,” takes a big step toward that goal when Cassian and a group of rebels attempt to steal an Imperial payroll on the planet Aldhani. Throughout the episode, there are direct parallels to the events of Rogue Oneas well as foreshadowing many of his events





The first and most obvious parallel is the attempted robbery of Aldhani. Both heists are an attempt to deal a major blow to the Empire; in “The Eye”, stealing the Imperial payroll will affect the empire’s operations, as Aldhani is an important hub. In Rogue OneStealing the plans for the Death Star allows the Rebels to overthrow the Planet Assassin and gain a much-needed edge over the Imperials. Both missions show how far some people are willing to go to fight for the uprising, and they have the highest stakes. Failure is not an option; the rebels will succeed or die.

In the tradition of heist movies, both missions head straight south. While Cassian’s team manages to scramble communications long enough to infiltrate the vault, their chatter is soon broadcast over the radio. Cue a group of suspicious Imperials and a gunfight when the Imperials realize that all is not well. And as for Rogue One… Scarif, the sand planet where the Death Star plans are held, is a true fortress. There is a forcefield that covers the entire base, the forcefield is guarded by a fleet of Star Destroyers, and the facility itself contains a garrison of Stormtroopers. Simply put, it’s a miracle that the Rogue One team managed to get their hands on the Death Star plans. A similar breakout on the edge of your seat takes place in Andoro when Cassian has to pilot the freighter carrying the Rebels’ cargo through a hail of fireworks – with a trio of TIE fighters on their tails.

Image via Disney+

The greatest heartbreak is the loss of Nemik

But the biggest and most heartbreaking moment comes towards the end of the episode. As Cassian and the other rebels escape, Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) is seriously injured. Despite Cassian flying him to a nearby doctor, Nemik does not survive his injuries – and the grief weighs heavily on Cassian. Prior to the heist, Nemik carried out an anti-Imperial manifesto and was furious with the way the Empire was tearing the galaxy apart beneath its heels. That same fire is present in Cassian during… Rogue One; in a heated argument with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), he says, “I’ve been in this fight since I was six years old!” Nemik’s words also appear to have an influence on Cassian, and it continues after his death when Cassian gets his manifesto. The words in it will no doubt determine Cassian’s growth as a rebel leader.

Image via Disney Plus

But Nemik offers another heartbreaking parallel with Rogue One. During the escape sequence, he yells at Cassian to “climb” into the atmosphere to escape the rebels. Those words were echoed years later by Cassian’s trusty droid companion K-2S0 (Alan Tudyk), who tells Cassian and Jyn to climb into Scarif’s repository while being shot by Stormtroopers. Both Nemik and K-2S0 believe in Cassian’s drive for the mission and are willing to sacrifice their lives to ensure his survival. And with a second season of Andoro in the works, it is highly likely that K-2SO will appear down the line.

A last moment within “The Eye” offers both a parallel with Rogue One and a hint at Cassian’s future with the Rebellion. While Nemik is undergoing surgery, Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) suggests that they take the payroll and divide it among them, leaving the other rebels behind. This is a far cry from previous episodes where he seems to believe in the cause – and he does, but he just likes money more. Horrified, Cassian shoots him and tells rebel leader Vel (Faye Marsay) about it before you leave. In Rogue OneCassian also shoots an informant after learning about the Death Star – showing that he won’t go to any lengths to protect the Rebellion. His broadcast of Skeen shows that while he may not be quite into the Rebellion yet, he still has some standards. And with Season 1 half way through, there’s plenty of time for the series to expand and add even more parallels between the two stories.