‘Andor’: Why Does the Aldhani Operation Matter in Coruscant?

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Andor.The sixth episode of Andoro, “The Eye” brought the second arc of the season to a stunning conclusion, both visually and narratively. Although we have to wait a whole week to find out what the future holds for Cassian (Diego Luna) and the young Rebellion, there are already a few hints about where the show might be headed. As the episode drew to a close, the Empire was shocked by the news of the attack on the Aldhani base, causing the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) to call an emergency meeting, politicians to leave a Senate session, and so on.





Why? Aldhani is not a large galaxy, it is just part of a logistical line in the Mid-Rim of the galaxy. Surely the Empire could find several alternatives to deal with an incident like this without any loss, especially since there were other facilities on the planet such as the Alkenzi Air Base. So how come the news of the attack caused such a stir when they reached Coruscant? The answer is simple: because this had never happened before.

The Aldhani mission sets the rebels in motion

Image via Disney+

In the course of this second arc, Andoro showed us what motivates someone to take up arms and want to start a revolution. It’s important to remember that, up to that point in galactic history, the Empire had reigned supreme and unchallenged, and the rebel alliance wasn’t even a thing. There were certainly resistances in almost every system, but they were mostly the result of the empire’s colonialist efforts. When a foreign force storms into your country, taking your riches and demanding your obedience, everyone’s first reflex is to resist, right? There were also efforts like The Path in Mapuzo (as seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi) and local villains who cause trouble on planets like Lothal (seen in Star Wars Rebels). None of these were really an organized effort and operated in a largely independent manner.

But for some people, there’s more at stake – for most people actually, because it only takes a little digging to figure out that there’s always a valid reason to fight. Cassian is still finding his way in this vast galaxy, but the rebel gang Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) gathered in Aldhani managed to carry out their mission because they all had their reasons for being there. Well, apart from Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), naturally. But the others, yes. Nemik (Alex Lawther) was a young idealist, Taramyn (Gershwyn Eustache Jr.) had his problems as a former stormtrooper, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) wanted to fight the empire’s dominance and prove she could lead, and so on.

So all members of the group had a direct motive for fighting the Empire, but what about those who don’t? You don’t have to invade your planet to have a good reason to fight oppression, all it takes is a small spark, and then it will surely light a fire to burn the empire down, like Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) argued in The Last Jedi. All that happened far away from the Galactic Core, in a backwater world where civilization was still organized into tribes before the Empire came, but even in Coruscant there are definitely people waiting for that spark to catch on. It doesn’t take much to create resistance and rebellion in someone, it can be a small laugh to see the big bully lose once (like the man in Luthen’s antique shop), for example.

So despite the many problems the rebels faced during their operation and the lives that were lost, you could argue that, yes, the Aldhani operation was very successful. Just listen to Luthen laugh at the end of the episode, just in case there are any doubts left.

What’s the Empire’s next move?

Image via Disney+

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and the Aldhani operation will not be overlooked by the Empire. For them, the whole affair is an embarrassing fiasco. We have already seen the first steps towards a counterattack as Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) called an emergency meeting at ISB headquarters, illustrating the gravity of the situation on the intelligence front. As he explained in AndoroIn the fourth installment of the ISB, it is the responsibility of the ISB to address the root cause of a disease before it ever develops symptoms, and they failed miserably.

There are now a number of trajectories for them and one of them is already taking shape. In the previous episode, Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) on the trail when she and supervisor Heert (Jacob James Beswick) were searching for the whereabouts of her lost Steergard Starpath Unit. Analyzing the Imperial logs, she saw a series of small attacks taking place across the galaxy, none with major consequences, but all with stolen or destroyed military equipment. Connecting the dots will surely lead her to conclude that the Aldhani attack was part of that, as it resulted in a quarterly payroll theft. Let’s hope (for her sake) that Aldhani falls under her jurisdiction, and not Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin’s (Ben Bailey Smith).

Perhaps the early news of the attack is already part of a plan to control the Empire’s attack story. As the dominant force in the galaxy, it is important not to give the impression of weakness and not to be surprised by what has happened, and that is certainly one of the measures we will see taken. Part of the colonialist agenda is to blame the locals for any problems, and the Dhanis may end up taking the blame for what happened. One thing is certain: from now on we will approach the ISB much more directly.

The attack shocked everyone in Coruscant

Image via Disney+

One of the scenes showing the repercussions of the Aldhani attack was set in the Imperial Senate, as Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) presented a bill on the Ghorman Shipping Lanes. During her speech, most of her colleagues left the session as the news started pouring in so she could find out what was happening in the middle of the floor.

so far, Andoro‘s Mon Mothma is far from the iron-willed leader of the insurrection we all know. She still doubts not only the future of the movement, but also herself, as she faces resistance and hostility at home as well. As far as we know, she was aware of Luthen’s plans to attack the Imperial base on Aldhani, but she saw herself as too naked and surrounded by the Empire to be of any assistance.

The repercussions of the operation led by Luthen is perhaps the sign Mothma herself needed, and will rekindle her involvement in organizing rebel activities. She will eventually break with her bleak family life and become a fugitive, but, most importantly, she will also be a beacon of reason and hope. She just needed a spark.