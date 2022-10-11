‘Andor’ Shows Cassian’s Skills as a Spy in Episode 5

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for: Andor Episode 5.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an intelligence agent and assassin, and in the Disney+ spin-off series Andoro we see his craft on display. Set prior to the events of the movie, the Cassian we meet in the show is green, less polished, and not yet part of the Rebellion. That doesn’t mean he lacks the skills that will ultimately make him an Alliance hero.





The pilot episode itself clearly shows that Cassian has a knack for information gathering. Despite being separated from his sister for decades and light years away from his home system Kenari, Cassian comes close enough to the most recent location of a Kenari woman on Morlana One. Thinking she is his sister, he quickly questions her boss but doesn’t get enough information from her. We don’t see it, but this implies that Cassian is resourceful, a vital talent needed for his future work. We see that he has a network on Ferrix willing to support him, be it his miner friend Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) who creates alibis for his absence, Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), who sticks her neck out to help Cassian escape Ferrix, or even his droid B2EMO.

Cassian already has some skills that will help him

Cassian also uses his ingenuity to make his way into ships and steal items from the Imperials – but not being a great man yet, Cassian understands the monetary value, but not necessarily the political significance, of his thefts. He steals an Imperial N-S9 Starpath Unit that sets in motion a series of events whose consequences are not yet clear. Cassian can do this because he is smart enough to know when to be discreet. When he is unceremoniously dumped with Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and her infiltration team on Aldhani, Cassian manages to keep quiet and absorb the plan they share with him. He knows he’s on shaky ground with this team, so Cassian holds his own counsel for an entire episode before unleashing what a valuable asset he is.

Cassian has a calm temperament – it showed in Rogue One and is also part of his characterization on Andoro. Maybe it’s because he’s a quick learner and has a lot of knowledge of tactics so he can approach missions with an ease that others don’t have. This is especially evident in the fifth episode, “The Ax Forgets.” Vel and her team have been memorizing and practicing their plan for months, and Cassian learns it all in a matter of days. Whenever Vel and his company question him about the plan, Cassian has the answers ready. He knows the Imperial garrison that they will infiltrate in as short a time as his pocket; it is impressive even for the suspicious group of rebels.

You can’t blame Vel and her team for mistrusting Cassian’s motivations, so it’s natural for them to question him at every turn, but it turns out Cassian is actually the missing piece in their puzzle. The group planned to escape the garrison in a Max-7 Rono freighter, but weren’t quite sure how to fly it, which would have messed up the whole plan. But Cassian does – that’s what happens when you steal Imperial ships in your reserve team. Glad he joined the team!

Cassian is observant and a stronger spy than he lets on

But that’s not the only time Cassian’s tactical talents shine. After spending an episode acclimating to the group, Cassian talks a lot more about how to improve Aldhani’s insurgency plan in episode 5. When Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) led the exercises with Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), and Andor, points out to Cassian that Taramyn and Arvel should switch places in the formation so that their weapons are on the outside. To Vel and Taramyn’s surprise, Cassian already knew each individual’s dominant hands. He may have just saved his team from losing their limbs in friendly fire. Cassian is observant where others are not, which gives him a tactical advantage as a spy.

As seen in the pilot episode and in episode 3, “Reckoning”, Cassian is more than handy with a blaster. That matches the darker aspects of Cassian’s intelligence work. He can’t afford to leave loose threads, and while Cassian is morally conflicted over murder, he also knows how to compartmentalize these actions. The only advantage of Cassian’s morally gray characterization is that he can blend in with the bad guys. We saw how easily he fit into his imperial disguise Rogue Oneand in another Easter Egg from the movie, Cassian also dresses up as an Imperial officer alongside Taramyn and the rest of the Aldhani infiltration team on the show.

Signs on Andoro have said several times that Cassian is an experienced pilot. Cassian’s flying skills are, of course, a return to Rogue One, and while we didn’t see them in action during the show, that will likely change at some point during the series run. These are the tangible skills essential to Cassian’s eventual role in Alliance intelligence.

We have yet to see Cassian turn completely into a spy

However, Cassian is still a little rough around the edges. His skills are not as advanced as in Rogue Onewhich is understandable, since, on Andoro, Cassian is not a spy yet. He is a mercenary and we are unsure of his education under his adoptive mother Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw). In the pilot episode, Cassian was not discreet about his interrogation at the brothel, which piqued the curiosity of the Pre-Mor guards who attacked him. Nor was he careful in his dealings with Bix to whom he had revealed his Kenari parentage. That led to the pickle Cassian ended up in with Timm Karlo (James McArdle) become suspicious of his behavior and alert the Pre-Mor Security Inspection team to his presence. He doesn’t know how to mix very well yet. Cassian’s reluctance allows him to observe, but also marks him as an outsider. Unsurprisingly, then, an already suspicious co-conspirator like Skeen nearly kills Cassian on Aldhani on the eve of their uprising.

But in a handful of episodes, Cassian has already become more confident in demonstrating his skills. And as we saw in Episode 5, he feels most at ease when he’s on a mission, dangerous or not, and able to hone his skills. Andoro clears the way for the more confident and astute Cassian we’ll see in Rogue One, but he’ll get there, episode by episode.