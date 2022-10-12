‘Andor’ Is Doing the Origin Story Better Than ‘Rings of Power’ and ‘House of the Dragon’

Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Andor, The Rings of Power, and House of the Dragon.In the modern media landscape, streaming services live and die based on the features they have at their disposal. This fall, we’ll see three of the most powerful streaming platforms battle it out against HBO’s House of the DragonPrime Videos The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerand Disney+s Andoro. All three shows are prequels with very clear endings to their storylines.





All three shows are also tasked with telling important origin stories within their respective franchises. House of the Dragon shows a critical point in the history of the Targaryen family, The rings of power follows Sauron’s first rise to power, and Andoro looks at the origins of the Rebel Alliance. While all three shows have had their impressive moments, both have The rings of power and House of the Dragon feel like they are mimicking what came before.

Andoro didn’t have that problem as it really feels like something else within the Star Wars universe. House of the Dragon‘s political intrigue is unlike the most exciting storylines in Game of Thronesand The rings of power will never feel as epic as Peter Jacksonhis trilogy. Andoro does not try to compete with the Star Wars movies. It’s separated from the Skywalker saga, and its small-scale approach is refreshing in an era of “blockbuster television.” While all three shows look to the pastAndoro is the only one that forms a template for the future.

‘Andor’ does not require heavy background knowledge

Both The rings of power and House of the Dragon require a lot of background knowledge which can be off-putting to fans who are not that well versed in the history of the franchises. The rings of power takes place generations earlier Under the spell of the Ring, but there is still a complex history involving the dark lord Morgoth and his connection to Sauron, the relationship of the Elves with the Valar, and the social tensions between different races. likewise, House of the Dragon refers to events such as Aegon’s Conquest that took place long before the first episode.

Both shows are also charged with the importance of what comes next. You know that if you go in, Elrond and Galadriel will survive because they appear in Under the spell of the Ring, and that Isildur will choose not to destroy the One Ring. It makes it hard to invest in their character arcs when they have such definitive conclusions. House of the Dragon has made several references to the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy, which will clearly not be completed until the rise of the White Walkers in Game of Thrones.

Andoro simply takes place in a galaxy where the Galactic Empire is in charge; even if you haven’t seen the movies, a dystopian universe where rebellion is on the rise is relatively self-evident. While we know Cassian will eventually meet his fate in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show’s exciting new characters have a destiny not predetermined by a book. It’s an exciting new journey for a long time Star Wars fans and a great starting point for beginners.

‘Andor’ has a unique focus

Both House of the Dragon and The rings of power have huge, expansive casts. It can be hard to pick up everyone’s name when multiple people are called Aegon and complex Elven names for different characters. Given how large the ensembles are, it is very difficult to spread the wealth. If you enjoy the relationship between Durin III and Elrond in The rings of power, you might just get them to watch the other episode. Did you like Harwin Strong? He was introduced and killed at the same time after a single episode of House of the Dragon.

While Andoro has an impressive ensemble, the supporting characters are introduced through their relationship with Cassian. We only know what Cassian knows about Luthen Rael, and Syril Karn’s adversary gets a specific reason for wanting to track down the rebels. When characters like Mon Mothma are introduced, there is a very clear line that draws them to Cassian’s activities.

Andoro is also specific to Cassian’s worldview. He has an immigrant story that is much more recognizable than immortal Elves or rich royal families. Both The rings of power and House of the Dragon are aimed at answering lingering questions fans had about the universe, but Andoro doesn’t feel like it was made to populate a wiki entry. It asks a very simple question: how does a rebellion begin?

‘Andor’ is a stylistic departure

Both House of the Dragon and The rings of power struggled to live up to the precedent set by their predecessors. While the battle for the Southlands in the sixth episode of The rings of power was immersive, it doesn’t compare to the battle of Helm’s Deep in The two towers or the battle within Mordor in Return of the King. Yes, Criston Cole’s Outburst Of Violence At Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Wedding In House of the Dragon was surprising, but was it more shocking than the Red Wedding or the Purple Wedding in Game of Thrones?

Andoro won’t top any of the space battles in the original Star Wars trilogy, but it doesn’t try. It’s likely we’ll never see a lightsaber in the series. A political thriller within the Star Wars universe is something we haven’t seen before, and Andoro has the advantage of coming from an experienced spy narrator Tony Gilroy. Gilroy is not necessarily the greatest Star Wars fan, but he knows how to tell a fascinating story about spy networks and social unrest.

Andoro is the only one of these prequels that isn’t about the franchise itself. It is rooted in the pre-existing universe, but it also has its own identity. It is no longer enough to just show a dragon, a ring or a stormtrooper. These shows should have a story of their own that is worth telling. You don’t have to be Star Wars fan to be one Andoro fan.

