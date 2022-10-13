Andor Easter Egg Calls Back to Divisive A New Hope Moment

Whether intentional or not, Skeen’s jump scare death is undoubtedly meant to be the “who shot first?” riddle of A new hope. The controversial scene has become synonymous with Star Wars making movies seems to be a pain point for George Lucas and has changed countless times over the years. The altercation takes place at the Mos Eisley Cantina, with Harrison Ford’s Han Solo cornered by bounty hunter Greedo and forced to be at gunpoint. Greedo says he waited a long time to kill Han, Solo says, “I bet he did,” and two blaster shots are exchanged. The original 1977 cut has a close-up of Greedo’s face and the sound of a gunshot, which, despite Lucas’ wishes, suggested Han fired first.

Lucas has been outspoken about who shot first, famously comparing Han to a John Wayne-esque character, saying, “When you’re John Wayne, you don’t shoot people. [first] – you let them have the first shot. Over the years, the director alternated between edits, changing the outcome of the scene, such as in the divisive 1997 Special Edition in which Greedo shot first and went missing – leading to Han’s fatal self-defense shot. Still in 2019, the “Maclunkey” release of A new hope on Disney+ was made to look like Han and Greedo were shot at the same time.

Andoro isn’t the first time we’ve seen someone mock A new hopean endless discussion. When Solo: A Star Wars Story released in 2018, writers Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan . told Variety that Han shot Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) mid-sentence was “written explicitly in the description” to ensure that “there’s no doubt Han shoots first.”

Over the years, whoever shot the first debacle has caught up with the importance of the actual scene, with critics arguing that the 1997 edit makes his transition from antihero to hero less impactful. But Cassian Andor is no less a hero because he shot first, and in fact you could argue that his final Rogue One sacrifice ultimately makes him more of one than Han.

While he’s not quite the all-or-nothing rebel, we know him as being on the big screen in AndoroCassian isn’t just a heartless killing machine either. No, he doesn’t hesitate to pull the trigger when he has to save his own neck, but he showed remorse for accidentally killing a Preox-Morlana Corpo in the very first scene of the series. The situation forces his hand, as he quickly strays from the other corpo to cover his tracks and get rid of the witness. While it’s not great to kill someone if you want to be a righteous hero, there’s no doubt that Luke, Leia and Han have amassed a few stormtroopers in their fight against tyranny.

Some would also argue that Skeen is even meaner than the average Imperial infantry goon, as he not only made up his tragic backstory, but was also ready to sell out the rebellion in the blink of an eye. He cares about nothing and no one. What probably ultimately convinced Cassian to pull the trigger is that Skeen said they were the same. The problem with that equation is that it is clear that Cassian is doing have a moral compass.