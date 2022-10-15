‘Andor’ Deep Dives Into the Role of Mercenaries in the Rebellion

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Andor.As Andoro tells the story of the early uprising, showing characters grappling with deep questions about how the uprising should proceed. One such question, raised by the presence of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), is: how do mercenaries fit into the rebellion? When the rebels on Aldhani discovered that Cassian was being paid to help them, they were unsure about working with a mercenary. They seem to think that Cassian is untrustworthy because he is fighting for money. The rebels are fighting on moral grounds because they believe the Empire is intrinsically wrong, and if anyone can’t see that, what kind of person are they? Despite all their fears, Cassian comes through. With knowledge of the future of the uprising, the public knows that mercenaries prove they are an integral part of the uprising, however this group may perceive them.

At the beginning of episode 6, “The Eye”, Cassian prepares for the mission with teammate Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther). Nemik is a “true believer” in the uprising and spends his time working on a manifesto for the rebels. Nemik confessed that he didn’t sleep that night because of nerves. Instead, he added a section to his manifesto titled “The Role of Mercenaries in the Galactic Struggle for Freedom.” He concludes that mercenaries are a necessary asset to the rebels. Since the Empire would not hesitate to use mercenaries against the rebels, the rebels cannot afford to neglect them. Although Cassian listens, he is unimpressed by Nemik’s analysis. Cassian says he’s half right. The Empire doesn’t follow the rules, not for the reasons Nemik pointed out, but because they don’t want to learn. Nemik again asks how Cassian can’t believe in the matter and instead be thankful for total control of the Empire. Cassian dodges the answer by asking, “Do I look grateful?” The answer is a clear no. Even if he’s not ready to devote himself to the Rebellion, Cassian has no love for the Empire. Finally, Nemik confesses that he is happy to have Cassian (aka Clem) on the team, mercenary and all.

From mercenary to rebel

Cassian may be working as a mercenary right now, but in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he is a committed rebel. This change should be important to the character, as Cassian hasn’t been shy about his goal of “winning and running away.” But the change should not come as a surprise. Cassian has lost much to the Empire. His decision to work as a mercenary was because he couldn’t work with them, and his first instinct was to work outside of them rather than against them. As Lutheran Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) had not found Cassian and recruited him as a mercenary, the rebellion would have lost a fierce fighter. Without meeting these rebels, especially Nemik, Cassian may never have joined the Rebel Alliance before the events of Rogue One, allowing the rebels to eventually win. Without this mercenary, the rebellion would be worse off. Perhaps the real asset of the insurrection is its ability to turn mercenaries into believers. Cassian may have a long way to go before he becomes the Rebel spy rogue one, but it goes without saying that the show will chronicle his transition from mercenary to true rebel. But Cassian Andor isn’t the most notable character to take that journey.

Han Solo: The Original Rebel Mercenary

Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and by extension, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), almost accidentally end up in the Rebellion. Luke (Mark Hamill) and Obi Wan (Alec Guinness) need a ride from Tatooine, and Han Solo is there. Chewie too, but obviously Han is making the calls. When the situation gets dire, Han agrees to help Leia save Organa (Carrie Fishero) after Luke mentions a reward. Of course Han becomes one of the champions of the rebellion, but it takes time. Once they receive the payment, Han decides to leave and Luke can’t convince him to stay. Han changes his mind and he and Chewie return in time to save the day and help destroy the Death Star. Only then do they join the uprising. The point is that Han followed Cassian in turning from mercenary to rebel (or Cassian will follow Han, depending on whether you look at the release date or the timeline in the universe). Both examples show mercenaries who changed the course of the uprising and proved their place was on the front lines of the “galactic freedom struggle.”

Other mercenaries in the uprising

Han and Cassian (and Chewie) aren’t the only mercenaries working for the Rebels, but they are the most memorable. Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) is known for hiring mercenaries for its more militant sect of rebels, the Partisans. Especially during the Onderon revolt. In the Star Wars: Rebels episode “The Honorable Ones,” Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) talks about his first unit on Onderon when a Lasat mercenary working for Saw killed most of his men. Kallus was one of the few survivors. While it’s unclear how often Saw employs mercenaries and who these mercenaries are, the idea is nothing new to the Rebellion, or at least not to Saw’s Partisans. The Partisans play by their own rules to some extent, and many of their methods are not tolerated by the wider rebellion.

Cassian and Han are unique cases, as evidenced by Arvel Skeen’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) willingness to betray the group when given the chance to make off with the loot. Skeen wasn’t technically a mercenary because he wasn’t being paid, but his story of getting revenge after the Empire killed his brother was a lie. He may not have been a mercenary per se, but he admitted he only looked after himself. Skeen does not fight for the Empire. He most likely joined the rebels because he hates the Empire, but given the chance, he doesn’t hesitate to betray Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and her team. Skeen cannot control the device. Otherwise, he probably would have left without Cassian. Cassian is shocked by Skeen’s suggestion and chooses to kill Skeen rather than take off with the loot. He then demands that Sartha give him his payment so that he can leave. Cassian is not sold to the Rebellion, but wants to leave with only what was promised to him (as opposed to 80 million) showing that he has some sense of honor. In the end, either the Rebels got lucky with the mercenaries they hired, or Cassian and Han’s transformations into Rebels are proof of the empire’s destruction.