Andoo Comanche takes lineup honors in the Sydney to Hobart

Andoo Comanche navigator Justin Shaffer had previously said they were pleased with their progress.
“We had a great night. A dream career. [The] the crew is holding up well and so is the ship,” he said.
In preparation for the race, Winning jnr had described the boat as ‘unstoppable’ if she sailed correctly in the right conditions.
Wild Oats made up ground during the day after being crippled by a split sail overnight.
Speaking on Tuesday morning, LawConnect sailing captain Tony Mutter said it had been a “pretty decent” run through Bass Strait.
So far, only three yachts have withdrawn from the initial fleet of 109, a far cry from the 2021 event in which 36 boats pulled the pin over the first two days in bad weather.
The Sydney to Hobart did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sydney’s Koa yacht became the third to retire after losing its rudder in Bass Strait. All the equipment was fine, according to race officials and police.
The water police sent a boat to help, and the stricken boat was towed to Eden in NSW.
Previously, Avalanche (broken bowsprit) and Yeah Baby (rudder damage) both pulled the pin.
The Avalanche launched a protest against Llama II, which will be heard on Friday.
Overall honors remain anyone’s game, with Australian boats Chutzpah, Mistral, Midnight Rambler and Quest all in the running.
It was a bumpy start to the 77th running of the race on Boxing Day, with Andoo Comanche and Wild Oats taking penalty spins in the opening 20 minutes.
AAP