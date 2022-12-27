Andoo Comanche takes lineup honors in the Sydney to Hobart

Andoo Comanche navigator Justin Shaffer had previously said they were pleased with their progress.

“We had a great night. A dream career. [The] the crew is holding up well and so is the ship,” he said.

In preparation for the race, Winning jnr had described the boat as ‘unstoppable’ if she sailed correctly in the right conditions.

Wild Oats made up ground during the day after being crippled by a split sail overnight.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, LawConnect sailing captain Tony Mutter said it had been a “pretty decent” run through Bass Strait.