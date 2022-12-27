Andi Peters reflects on how her career impacted her TV career

Andi Peters has reflected on how his career impacted his 30-year television career in a new diversity short film on ITV called Becoming The Person I Wanted To See.

The presenter, 52, told how people should never let ‘the color of their skin hold them back’, but that some may have to ‘work harder’ than others to achieve success.

Encouraging on-screen diversity, the film features some of ITV’s presenters talking about the impact that on-screen representation, both positive and negative, has had on their careers to date.

Andi says in the film, “I get mad when people don’t believe in themselves, don’t let the color of your skin stop you.” Don’t let who you are ever stop you.

“Everyone can achieve it, it may be harder for you and you may have to fight, but believe in yourself and eventually someone else will believe in you.”

‘We shouldn’t be afraid of hard work… just do it!’

Loose Women’s Charlene White and Katie Piper, Good Morning Britain’s Lorraine Kelly and Ranvir Singh will also appear on the show to talk about their experiences.

On the show, Charlene opened up about her feelings of personal responsibility when it comes to representing the next generation of black female broadcasters.

She said: ‘I would love to see more action… and be more forward-thinking and risk-taking.

“I understand the impact of being on TV news with my hair like this. I understand the impact I can have on black girls across the country, and I know how empowered they will feel to see me.

‘It is never a responsibility I have taken lightly and I will continue to ruffle feathers as a result!’

Meanwhile, Lorraine opened up about an experience she endured early in her career.

She said: ‘Nobody sounded like me at all on TV, even when you watch the news in Scotland…so I really had no one to identify with.

“I vividly remember when I was working for BBC Scotland when the big boss told me I would never get on the air, because of my accent.

Elsewhere, GMB’s Ranvir shared an experience early in her television career that motivated her to become who she is today.

She said: “What was really upsetting, but at the same time strangely reassuring, was that all the other decent white people in the office knew they weren’t talking to me the way other women with my same inexperience were being treated.” , and none of them intervened.

‘And you know what… all I’ve done since then is fuck you for it? All I’ve done since then has been: you ignored me, I’ll make sure you can never ignore me. [again]’.

Meanwhile, commenting on the film’s title Becoming The Person I Wanted To See, Katie Piper said: ‘When I hear the phrase ‘become the person I wanted to see’, a wave of emotions washes over me.

“Some good, some bad… I also feel some sadness that I didn’t see representation when I needed it most in my life.”

Sharing her experience of breaking into television, Katie explained: ‘I thought I would never be on television because of my accident.

“15 years ago I got burned and TV was a place for beautiful people, not burned people.”

‘Working at Loose Women is a place [where] I forget I’m burnt out and that’s when I know I’m happiest, that’s how I can really judge it.

‘I think the thing to do is that I’m not the only one. I don’t have any partner with facial disfigurement.

Watch Becoming the person you wanted to see on Friday 30th December at 1:45pm on ITV1 and ITVX.