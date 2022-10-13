Anderson nets late winner, Caufield scores twice as Canadiens top Maple Leafs

MONTREAL – Josh Anderson scored the winning goal with 19 seconds left to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their season opener on Wednesday.

Cole Caufield had a two-goal game and Sean Monahan scored his first goal in a Habs uniform. Jake Allen stopped 26 of the 29 shots he encountered.

Micheal Bunting, Dennis Malgin and William Nylander all opened their 2022-23 season accounts for the Maple Leafs. In his first regular season start for Toronto, Matt Murray made 19 saves.

Bunting scored the first Maple Leafs goal of the season when he took a pass from Mitch Marner from behind the net and broke the ice for the visitors at 11:41 am in the opening period.

The Canadiens reacted just 33 seconds into the second. Nick Suzuki sent a saucer pass for Caufield over TJ Brodie and the winger opened his account for the season.

Malgin built on his impressive preparation by helping Toronto regain the lead eight minutes later. Left alone atop Allen’s crease, the Swiss forward sent a loose puck into the net to score his first regular season goal in a Leafs uniform.

Caufield took it upon himself to tie the score again. The 22-year-old carried the puck from his own blue line all the way to the right faceoff circle where he defeated Murray with a 15:56 wrist shot in the second period.

Montreal was millimeters from scoring when Dach wrapped the puck around the net, but was stopped by Murray on the goal line. After a review, the no-goal call remained.

Alexander Kerfoot was awarded a penalty when Arber Xhekaj held onto the center during a breakaway. Kerfoot skated across the ice to a hail of booing, but was refused by Allen.

Monahan gave Montreal the first lead of the game when Monahan grabbed a loose puck in the slot and scored his first goal with the team at 5:30 PM in the final period.

The advantage was short-lived, as the Leafs equalized less than a minute later. Tavares sent the puck to Nylander on a two-for-one chance to tie the game with 1:50 remaining.

Just over a minute later, Anderson sealed the deal by beating Murray for the win.

TAVARES IS BACK

After missing the entire preseason with an oblique injury, John Tavares returned to the Maple Leafs. The captain centered the second line alongside William Nylander and Denis Malgin and picked up two assists.

standing OVATION FOR PRICE

During the pre-game player presentation, the Canadiens presented Carey Price to the Bell Center audience and received a moving standing ovation. The 35-year-old was placed on long-term reserve during the off-season.

NEXT ONE

The Canadiens head out for a two-game away game, starting with a visit to the Detroit Red Wings on October 14. The Maple Leafs return to Toronto for their home opener against the Washington Capitals.