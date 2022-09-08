Anderson Cooper says in deposition CNN’s ‘rigorous’ fact-checking means he NEVER questions reporting

Anderson Cooper has testified that he will accept pre-arranged answers during interviews on legally thorny topics, in a statement that lifts CNN’s journalistic lawsuits.

The 55-year-old journalist, one of CNN’s biggest stars, was furious when the lawyer who deposed him described him as a “television host,” insisting that he was fully involved in the coverage and not just the face of the news.

He said he never attended morning editorial meetings and when asked who ran his social media, he replied, “I don’t watch social media that much.”

On the advice of his attorney, Cooper declined to answer questions about his contract: A magistrate is now ordering Cooper to respond to whether there are any financial incentives or bonuses for him linked to Anderson Cooper 360 ratings.

Cooper was asked to speak about fact-checking within CNN as part of a lawsuit filed by a Florida doctor who had filed a lawsuit over an article accusing him of malpractice.

The article was written in 2015, and Cooper presented the story on his show. Cooper will not be charged personally, as Dr. Michael Black takes legal action against the network and their medical correspondent, Elizabeth Cohen.

Cooper’s testimony, given over several days in January this year, was obtained by the online news site puckwho got hold of the documents after a clerk accidentally failed to seal them.

In it, he describes an internal fact-checking process known as “The Triad” – in which a complex and sensitive story is reviewed by three teams: senior editors, Standards & Practices staff and corporate lawyers.

Puck described it as “rigorous.”

Cooper said he had never worked for an organization with such an intense system before, and that gave him confidence in the coverage.

Cooper, one of CNN’s biggest stars, hated the description of himself as a television host

He said that when he was given a script with the answers for the reporters provided, he would not question the discussion, as this meant that there had already been long legal discussions.

‘My involvement with’ [the review] will only condone the works because so many eyes have looked at it,” he said.

“Normally I’d just ask the question I’m interested in, about something, and the reporter wouldn’t know in advance what I’m asking, and they’d just answer it.

‘The fact that here is an answer’ [in this script,] I assume that meant it went to the Triad trial.”

Under the pressure of fact-checking, Cooper insisted that he was involved in the coverage and that he was not spoon-fed material for his show.

Cooper rejected the idea that he was, as Mediate put it, “just a pretty face.”

“I feel like I’m doing nothing all day and just waiting for the camera to come on,” he said.

“I’m deeply involved, you know, all day every day, in learning and research and all that.

“It’s just not for lengthy year-long studies.”

When asked if CNN has any rules or policies for how hosts should conduct interviews, Cooper replied, “Well, host isn’t a term I would use.”

The insight into CNN’s practices comes as new CEO, Chris Licht, who took over in May, attempts to bring more rigor to CNN’s journalism and steer the network away from opinion broadcasts.

Vocal and unabashed critics of Donald Trump such as media correspondent Brian Stelter, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and political correspondent John Harwood have all left in the past month.

Puck also reported that Licht is considering making more major changes, and that anchors like Jim Acosta and Brianna Keilar could be out too.

The Black case is expected to go to trial in the spring, prying even further into the network.

Elizabeth Cohen, CNN’s medical correspondent, is being sued by Black

It came after CNN reported both online and on Cooper’s show that the death rate from open-heart surgery at the West Palm Beach hospital where Black worked was “three times the national average.”

Black argues the stat is inaccurate, saying CNN was warned that its methodology effectively singles out data by focusing only on the highest-risk procedures.

The hospital, St. Mary, closed its pediatric heart surgery program in the wake of the disclosure.

More than 240 CNN employees, including then-president, Jeff Zucker, were involved in covering the story.

Black is represented by the same conservative husband-and-wife lawyers, Tom Clare and Libby Locke, who are leading a case against Fox News over election coverage.

Fox is being sued by Dominion voting systems for defamation after they reported that their technology had been used to manipulate the 2020 election.