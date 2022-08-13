And they’re gone! Tanning wars begin as vacationers sprint to secure their favorite spots

<!–

Swarms of holidaymakers competed for a sunbed at the crack of dawn at a Tenerife hotel.

Footage shows crowds of desperate tourists waiting next to their resort pools, descending en masse to get the best spots as quickly as possible.

Britons armed with bathing suits and sunscreen raced past rival holidaymakers with a grim determination to secure their place in the sun for a day.

Some were reported to queue for 90 minutes in the morning – waiting for an unknown signal before storming past opposing tourists to the coveted lounge chairs.

No compromise: holidaymakers took the plunge to claim the best sunbeds for their opponents

In Spanish resorts it is generally accepted that a towel lying on a sunbed is claimed by the owner throughout the day. The origin of this rule is unknown, although it is believed to be a German invention.

While not all hotels allow this rule, it can create heated competition among vacationers who desperately want to enjoy more than their neighbors.

The storming of the swimming pool at the four-star Spring Hotel Bitacora, Playa de las Américas, was recorded by a bystander at the resort and posted on TikTok.

Rival groups came forward from all sides to lay down their towels and stake their claim for the day

Chloe Turner captioned her first video: ‘So I’m in Tenerife and everyone is running to secure their tanning spot’ The sun reported.

She said in her second, “Another day, another tanning bed war” as rival groups advanced from all sides to claim their place.

The battle for sunbeds is a common occurrence across Europe this summer as tourists return to sun-drenched destinations amid record heat.

France is enjoying the fourth heat wave of the year, while Spain experienced its hottest July in 60 years as temperatures soared across the continent.

Temperatures have been as high as 37°C in Spain at 7am as the country has been hit by raging wildfires during the heat wave.