And So Begins Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship

Jakarta. As the world welcomes a new year, so begins the Indonesian Presidency of ASEAN.

Indonesia leads ASEAN just after it came out of its G20 presidency. Indonesia led the world’s top 20 economies in a year marred by the war between Russia and Ukraine, which led to food and energy crises. At the Bali summit, world leaders agreed in a joint statement saying that “most” members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine. The G20 also launched a $1.4 billion funding – known as the Pandemic Fund – designed to fund low- and middle-income countries to mitigate future global health threats. Expectations for Indonesia’s ASEAN presidency are therefore quite high.

Last November, the symbolic transfer of the ASEAN presidency from Cambodia to Indonesia took place. Indonesia officially led ASEAN from January 1, with the theme ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicenter of Growth’.

Indonesia intends to promote the relevance of ASEAN to its people, the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The slogan, coupled with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s remarks in Phnom Penh, also hinted that economic growth would become a big part of Indonesia’s presidency.

“ASEAN must be a region with robust, inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Economic growth is and will continue to be the story of ASEAN,” Jokowi said, after taking the ceremonial ASEAN gravel in Phnom Penh in November.

The Indonesian government reported that ASEAN’s economy has been growing faster than the global average for years. For example, ASEAN’s economy grew by 4.6 percent in 2019, a time when global economic growth was 2.6 percent. For 2022, economic growth in the Southeast Asian bloc is forecast to reach 5.1 percent – ​​well above the 3.2 percent expected globally.

In terms of geopolitics, Indonesia has vowed to prevent ASEAN from becoming a proxy of “all powers”. Indonesia seemed to allude to tension between the US and China, which are vying for influence in Southeast Asia. “ASEAN must become a peaceful region and an anchor for global stability. Consistently uphold international law and do not be a proxy of any power,” said Jokowi, also at the summit in Phnom Penh.

“ASEAN must be a dignified region that upholds the values ​​of humanity and democracy. ASEAN must not allow the current geopolitical dynamics to become another Cold War in our region,” he added.

Myanmar: a gigantic task

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo speaks with Myanmar’s now-deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22, 2019. (Antara Photo/Puspa Perwitarasari)



But what will likely make or break Indonesia’s ASEAN presidency is how it handles the political unrest in Myanmar.

Indonesia had inherited the mammoth task of solving the post-coup Myanmar crisis from former presidents Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam. Myanmar’s military seized power in February 2021, when Brunei Darussalam was the president of the Southeast Asian Club. In the same year, Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing approved ASEAN’s five-point consensus, which called for constructive dialogue between all parties and an end to violence. But to this day Myanmar has not made any progress towards the consensus.

Myanmar’s military court recently extended the prison sentence of the country’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 33 years. At least 2,692 people have been killed in Myanmar’s military crackdown on anti-coup protesters since the February 2021 coup, according to the rights monitoring organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Indonesia, as its presidency, is likely to stick to the five-point consensus as an approach to cooling down the situation in Myanmar.

“In the ASEAN mechanism, we know only one trace of involvement with Myanmar. And that is the five-point consensus as the main reference. There are no other traces,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a joint press statement at the end of December, when her Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir came to visit Jakarta.

“ASEAN should not be dictated to by Myanmar’s military junta,” she said.

She added: “ASEAN will always stand with the people of Myanmar.”

News outlet Reuters reported that ASEAN had seen internal discord over its dealings with the military junta.

Thailand recently hosted a meeting with the generals of Myanmar and some ASEAN member states who attended the discussions, which included finding ways to implement the five-point consensus. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore did not attend the meeting.

ASEAN has banned Myanmar junta generals from attending important meetings until they make progress in complying with the peace plan.

The five-point consensus calls for the appointment of a special envoy to act as a mediator. Indonesia has yet to appoint a special envoy, but former presidents Brunei Darussalam and Cambodia have always chosen their foreign ministers.

Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN Derry Aman told reporters on the sidelines of a November 2022 foreign policy forum that he still did not know who Indonesia would choose. However, it is possible that Indonesia will keep the tradition and designate its top diplomat Retno as special envoy to Myanmar.

Full East Timor Membership?

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Timor Leste President José Ramos-Horta shake hands at the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java on July 19, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)



East Timor applied for ASEAN membership in 2011 and Indonesia has supported the accession of its nearest neighbour. After more than a decade of waiting, ASEAN finally agreed in late 2022 “in principle” to make Timor Leste the group’s 11th member, though full membership is still pending. The group granted observer status to East Timor, which would allow the country to participate in all of the bloc’s meetings.

In mid-2022, the freshly picked president of East Timor, José Ramos-Horta, came to visit Jokowi at Bogor’s presidential palace. Ramos-Horta said he told Jokowi about Dili’s intention to become an ASEAN member when Indonesia takes the helm in 2023.

“Of course Indonesia, like many other countries, has supported East Timor’s membership in ASEAN,” Ramos-Horta said at a foreign policy conference in Jakarta, a few days after meeting Jokowi.

Ramos-Horta also told at the same conference that the criteria to enter ASEAN was even more difficult than reaching the gates of heaven. “Sometimes I feel frustrated as a human being. It seems that the way to heaven – to reach the perfection of heaven – is easier than to reach the gates of ASEAN,” he said.

In July 2022, the ASEAN Economic Community sent a fact-finding mission to East Timor to assess its readiness to join the 10-member group. ASEAN delegates recognized East Timor’s efforts in recent years to implement economic reforms in relevant sectors and improve its human capacity.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurates the new ASEAN Secretariat building in South Jakarta on August 8, 2019. The Ministry of Tourism recently announced that 741 meetings have been held during Indonesia’s ASEAN Presidency in 2023. About 50 percent of those meetings will take place in Indonesia, specifically in Jakarta, home to the ASEAN Secretariat. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Office)



Energy should be limitless

As for Indonesia’s goal of keeping ASEAN “an epicenter of growth,” Foreign Minister Retno said it would depend on several factors. One is energy security. Think tank ASEAN Center for Energy (ACE) released a report in late 2022 revealing ASEAN’s growing demand for energy over the coming decades.

According to the 7th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO7) report, the total final energy consumption of the region could increase to 473.1 Mtoe in 2025 in the baseline scenario and even further to 1,281.7 Mtoe in 2050. ACE came up with the scenario with the least cost optimization ( LCO), which would allow ASEAN to meet growing demand for electricity while keeping costs under control. Among other things, the LCO looks at all viable technologies in the region. It also takes into account the interconnection of member states’ electricity systems through the ASEAN Power Grid.

“Energy must be limitless. The problem with energy is that we limit the energy within [the borders of] our member states,” said ACE Director Nuki Agya Utama sometime around the launch of AEO7 when asked by the Jakarta Globe what Indonesia should consider as ASEAN’s 2023 president.

The AEO7 also revealed that Indonesia should aim to connect its power system in Sumatra to Peninsular Malaysia by 2025, as part of the LCO scenario. The power grid of Sumatra-Peninsular Malaysia would have a total construction capacity of 600 megawatts. Existing projects in the ASEAN Power Grid currently have a power capacity of 7,720 megawatts. Some of the existing projects include the Plentong-Woodlands (Peninsular Malaysia-Singapore).

“We already have Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore on the ASEAN Power Grid. I really hope Indonesia can lead the way and be connected by 2023.” [on the ASEAN Power Grid]either through Singapore or Peninsular Malaysia or maybe the Borneo grid all the way to the Philippines,” Nuki said.

Under the LCO scenario, ASEAN could have an electricity generation system costing $174.7 billion less than the APAEC target scenario (APS) for 2021-2050. In this scenario, however, the share of renewable energy in the total primary energy supply (TPES) will fall by 5.3 percent in 2050 compared to the AOS. But the LCO’s energy intensity reduction is expected to exceed that of the APS by 3.5 percent by 2050, the report found.