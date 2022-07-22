Ancient Siberian dogs relied on humans for seafood diets

A new study has shed light on the dietary changes that caused early Siberian dog populations to increase when people put them to work in roles like sleds.



As early as 7,400 years ago, Siberian dogs had evolved to be much smaller than wolves, making them more dependent on humans for food, including marine mammals and fish trapped under the ice, a new study showed Friday.

Robert Losey of the University of Alberta, who led the research published in scientific progresssaid the findings helped explain the growth in the early dog ​​population as people put them to work for hunting, herding and sledding.

“The long-term changes in the dog’s diet have really been oversimplified,” he told AFP, explaining that the previous work had focused only on two main ideas for explaining how dogs passed from wolves, a process that’ started about 40,000 years ago.

The first of these was that friendlier wolves approached human camps in search of meat during the Ice Age, eventually becoming isolated from their wild counterparts, and then deliberately bred into dogs.

The second was that some dogs developed a better ability to digest starch after the agricultural revolution. Therefore, some modern dog breeds have more copies of the AMY2B gene that makes pancreatic amylase.

To study ancient canine diets more deeply, Losey and colleagues analyzed the remains of about 200 ancient dogs from the past 11,000 years, and a similar number of ancient wolves.

“We had to go to collections all over Siberia. We analyzed those bones, took samples of the collagen and analyzed the protein in labs,” he said.

Based on the remains, the team made statistical estimates for body sizes.

They also used a technique called stable isotope analysis to generate nutritional estimates.

They found that dogs from 7,000-8,000 years ago “were already quite small, meaning they just couldn’t do the things most wolves did,” Losey said.

This, in turn, led to a greater reliance on humans for food, and reliance on small prey and scavengers, rather than prey larger than themselves, which wolves hunt.

“We see that dogs have marine diets, meaning they eat fish, shellfish, seals and sea lions, which they can’t easily get themselves,” he said.

Old dogs were found to eat fish “in areas of Siberia where the lakes and rivers are frozen for seven to eight months of the year.”

Wolves of that time, and today, hunted in packs and mainly ate various species of deer.

Benefits and Challenges

These new diets brought benefits as well as challenges to dogs.

“Beneficial because they had access to people’s things, and that’s often convenient meals, but it came with the cost of all these new diseases and problems, like not getting enough nutrition,” Losey said.

While the new bacteria and parasites they were exposed to could have helped some to adapt, some dog populations may not have survived.

Most of America’s first dogs died out for reasons unknown and were replaced by European dogs – although colonization is not believed to have been the cause.

The dogs that did survive were given more diverse gut microbiomes, which allowed them to digest more carbohydrates associated with living with humans.

Study shows how diet has turned the old dog into a family pet

More information:

Robert J. Losey et al, The evolution of canine diet and foraging: insights from archaeological canids in Siberia, scientific progress (2022). Robert J. Losey et al, The evolution of canine diet and foraging: insights from archaeological canids in Siberia,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo6493

© 2022 AFP