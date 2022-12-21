Ancient oak tree that starred in John Lewis Christmas advert has been CHOPPED DOWN

It starred in John Lewis’ 2020 Christmas advert with the song ‘Give a little love’

Local residents are angry that the tree has been cut down, despite it being ‘dangerous’

The classic tree is located on the Forest Way roundabout in Orpington, Bromley

The 700 year old tree was later removed due to the weight of the branches

A famous tree that featured in a memorable John Lewis Christmas commercial ‘give a little love’ has been cut down.

Residents saw film crews decorating the area with fake snow for the ad in October 2020.

The large oak tree appeared in John Lewis’ 2020 Christmas advert, which features a young boy pondering how to free his stuck soccer ball from the thick branches of the tree.

A young girl joins the boy and they look up at the tree together, before she opens a heart-shaped umbrella to knock the ball back down.

The ad aired during the Covid-19 pandemic and was inspired by the “spontaneous acts of kindness in our communities” at the start of the lockdown.

The 700-year-old oak tree, which stands on the Forest Way roundabout in Orpington, Bromley, has been removed after the weight of the branches was reportedly deemed ‘too dangerous for the local population’.

The rest of the ad features nine different animation styles from eight artists, carrying the overall theme of random acts of kindness among the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

British singer Celeste’s song ‘Give A Little Love’ plays in the background all the time with the caption: ‘Give a little love. Together we can make a big difference.’ appears on the screen at the end.

Residents of the town are now heartbroken when footage was shared online of the famous tree cordoned off with tape and cones as most branches and branches appear to have been cut off.

Local residents poured their hearts out yesterday when news broke on social media that the tree would be cut down.

An anonymous user wrote: ‘A sad day today, the big tree that was in the John Lewis advert on the Forest Way roundabout is being cut down, such a shame they couldn’t save it.’

The post has since garnered dozens of likes and comments from users reacting sadly to the sad news.

One person said, “So sad, why can’t they just leave it alone?” It’s been there for years.’

Another wrote: ‘Oh no. So sad, I used to walk past this tree every day as a kid and my kids love seeing this tree on their way to their grandparents house.

“They call it the witch tree.”

A third commented, “Even if they do [replace the tree]unfortunately, a young tree cannot replace what an old tree can do.

‘Old trees absorb more co2, can harbor more life, bear historical clues, contribute to culture and more.’

A fourth wrote, “Aw, my nursery tree.”

Another person explains: ‘Dead trees are very good for biodiversity and other species, insects and birds nest in them. A rotting tree is good for the soil and leaves nutrients behind.

‘The soil breathes for us, it is a large carbon sink. Dead trees provide a home for fungi and lichens.

“All trees trigger feelings and emotions in us and belong to people’s memories and stories and childhood.”

John Lewis and Bromley Council have been contacted for comment.