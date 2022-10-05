Ancient ice age valleys offer clues to future ice sheet change

Graphic shows deep trench under the North Sea. Credit: James Kirkham @BAS



Deep valleys buried under the seabed of the North Sea record how the ancient ice sheets that covered the UK and Europe expelled water to prevent them from collapsing.

A new study published this week surprised the research team, which found that the valleys took only hundreds of years to form as they transported massive amounts of meltwater from beneath the ice to the sea.

This new understanding of when the massive ice sheets melted 20,000 years ago has implications for how glaciers might respond to global warming today. The study is published in the journal Quaternary Scientific Reviews.

Tunnel valleys are huge channels, sometimes up to 150 km long, 6 km wide and 500 m deep (each several times larger than Loch Ness), which drain water from beneath melting ice sheets. There are thousands buried under the seabed of the North Sea recording the melting of ice sheets that have covered the UK and Western Europe for the past two million years.

Lead author James Kirkham, of British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and the University of Cambridge, said: “This is an exciting discovery. We know that these spectacular valleys were carved during the death throes of ice sheets. Through a combination of state-of-the-art Using underground imaging techniques and a computer model, we learned that tunnel valleys can be eroded quickly under ice sheets experiencing extreme heat.”

The team analyzed “staggeringly detailed” seismic images that yield a 3D scan of the Earth’s buried layers. Informed by delicate clues discovered in the valleys, the authors conducted a series of computer modeling experiments to simulate the valley’s development, testing how quickly they formed as the last ice sheet covering the UK melted away at the end of the most recent ice age about 20,000 years ago.

The research suggests that this process is rapid on geologic timescales, with the melting ice forming giant tunnel valleys within hundreds of years, expelling water that would otherwise accelerate the rate of ice loss.

It is traditionally thought that the runoff of water from beneath ice sheets stabilizes the ice flow, a process that could potentially protect modern ice sheets from collapse in a warming climate. But while inspecting the detailed seismic scans, the authors began to find telltale signatures of both stationary and rapid ice movement in the valleys, complicating the picture of how these rapidly forming channels might influence future ice sheet behavior.

What’s certain is that the surprisingly fast rate at which these tunnels form means scientists have to start considering their effects in models of how current ice sheets will develop over the decades to centuries to come.

There are no modern analogs for this rapid process, but these ancient valleys, now buried hundreds of meters under the mud of the North Sea seafloor, establish a mechanism for how ice sheets respond to extreme heat that is lacking in current ice sheet models. Such models currently do not provide a solution for fine-scale water run-off processes, despite the fact that they appear to be an important control on future ice loss rates and eventual sea level rise.

“The rate at which these giant channels are able to form means they are an important, but currently ignored, mechanism that could potentially help stabilize ice sheets in a warming world. speed, our results call for renewed research into how tunnel valleys can help stabilize present-day ice losses, and thus sea level rise, if they turn on in the future beneath Earth’s ice sheets,” said James Kirkham.

dr. Kelly Hogan, co-author and geophysicist at BAS, says: “We’ve observed these massive meltwater channels for over a century in the past from areas covered by ice sheets, but we didn’t really understand how they formed. Our results show for the first suggesting that the main mechanism is probably the melting of the summer at the surface of ice that finds its way to the bottom through cracks or chimney-like pipes and then flows under the pressure of the ice sheet to cut the channels.

“Surface melting is already hugely important for the Greenland ice sheet today, and this process of water transport through the system will only increase as our climate warms. The crucial question now is whether this ‘extra’ meltwater flow in channels causes our ice sheets to move faster or slower. flow into the sea.”

The work highlights a currently overlooked process that could be quickly turned on under melting ice sheets. Whether these channels will work to stabilize or destabilize Earth’s present-day ice sheets in a warming world remains an important and open question.

