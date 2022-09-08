Ancient coral reef is found in a vast Australian desert

<!–

An ancient coral reef that has been preserved for millions of years has been discovered in a vast Australian desert.

The Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia is now an extremely flat and nearly featureless expanse of limestone bedrock stretching for 600 miles.

But it once contained a vast, prehistoric ocean that led to the formation of the coral when the plain was under water.

The surprising find was made using new high-resolution satellite images by an international team of scientists.

Discovery: An ancient coral reef, preserved for millions of years, has been discovered hiding in plain sight in a vast Australian desert. The reef-like landform consists of a circular raised ring approximately 1,300 meters wide with a dome in the center (pictured above)

The Nullarbor Plain in South Australia (pictured) is now an extremely flat and almost featureless expanse on limestone bedrock stretching for 600 miles

“Unlike many other parts of the world, large areas of the Nullarbor Plain have remained largely unchanged for millions of years by weathering and erosion, making it a unique geological canvas that records ancient history in remarkable ways,” says Dr Milo. Barham of Curtin University in Australia.

“Using high-resolution satellite imagery and fieldwork, we have identified the distinct remnant of an original seafloor structure preserved for millions of years, the first of these types of landforms discovered on the Nullarbor Plain.”

The reef-like landform consists of a circular raised ring about 1,300 meters wide with a dome in the center. It could be the first primary depositional structure ever discovered on the plain.

“The annular ‘mound’ cannot be explained by extraterrestrial impact or known deformation processes, but retains the original microbial textures and characteristics typical of the modern Great Barrier Reef,” added Dr Barham.

He said the discovery was due to better access to new high-resolution satellite images, which revealed subtle features representing surprising histories of environmental evolution on the Nullarbor Plain.

The ocean covering the Nullarbor began to dry up about 14 million years ago, exposing the shallow limestones deposited during the Middle Cenozoic.

Very little has happened on the plain since then, geologically speaking. There has been no significant sediment deposition and no major upheavals leading to the formation of mountain ranges or other features.

It means that the Nullarbor is in fact a clean record of geological processes and features dating back to the Miocene.

“Evidence from the channels of long-disappeared rivers, as well as sand dune systems imprinted directly into limestone, preserve an archive of ancient landscapes and even a record of prevailing winds,” added Dr. Barham to it.

And it’s not just landscapes. Isolated cave shafts that punctuate the Nullarbor Plain contain mummified remains of Tasmanian tigers and complete skeletons of long-extinct wonders such as Thylacoleo, the marsupial lion.

‘On the surface, the Nullarbor Plain has preserved large numbers of meteorites due to the relatively stable conditions, allowing us to look back in time to the origin of our solar system.

“These features, combined with the million-year-old landscape features we have now identified, effectively make the Nullarbor Plain a land forgotten by time and provide a fascinating deeper understanding of Earth’s history.”

The research is published in the journal Processes and landforms on the Earth’s surface.