Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou dresses to impress in an eye-catching sheer ensemble

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou showed off her incredible figure in a striking sheer outfit as she went out with friends on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old influencer, who is close friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, caused a storm when she was on her way to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Stassie stunned in the mesh black off-shoulder top and colorful sheer pants, which flashed behind her as she reached town.

The beauty lifted her body in a towering pair of black heels and carried her belongings in a neon green shoulder bag.

Stassie straightened her long dark locks and opted for perfectly formed makeup.

The Greek model completed her night out with a bold pair of silver earrings and a blue manicure.

The star and her best friend Kylie, 25, recently announced that they had collaborated on a mini collection of Kylie Cosmetics products.

Kylie revealed the news via Instagram with a photo of her with Stassie in skimpy latex bodysuits, with their toned physique and sun-kissed skin.

“I started dreaming about this collaboration a few years ago, and we finally made it,” mom-of-two Kylie said in the caption. “It was so special to make this with my best friend.”

The old friends collaborated on a gloss duo, a highlighter and two liquid pens.

The makeup mogul and Stassie met in Los Angeles high school when they were teenagers.

Their friendship grew closer after Jordyn Woods was kicked out of their inner circle amid claims she kissed Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

In April, Stassie revealed she is no longer dating Jordyn, 24, on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The model has previously stated that she had a rough family life growing up, and Kylie has been there for her.

She said, ‘My friends have always been my rock. My friends are my family that I could choose.’