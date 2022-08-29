Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou dazzles in a sheer mini dress with model Fai Khadra in Los Angeles

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shone in a sheer mini dress as she dated Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Fai Khadra in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur showed off her taut legs after recovering from an injury that kept the lower part of her right shin in a medical boot for the past few months.

Recently, the star and her best friend Kylie announced that they were collaborating on a mini collection of Kylie Cosmetics products.

Celebrity Friends: Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou sparkled in a sheer mini dress when she went out with Jenner boyfriend Fai Khadra in Los Angeles on Saturday night

Greek goddess: The model turned entrepreneur wore a busty display in a tiny sheer dress after the launch of her new chest bronzer product range

Kylie revealed the news via Instagram with a photo of her with Stassie in skimpy latex bodysuits, with their incredibly toned physique and sun-kissed skin.

“I started dreaming about this collaboration a few years ago, and we finally made it,” mother-of-two Jenner said in the caption. “It was so special to make this with my best friend.”

The old friends collaborated on a gloss duo, a highlighter and two liquid pens.

The makeup mogul and Greek model met in Los Angeles high school when they were young.

Their friendship grew closer after Jordyn Woods was kicked out of the inner circle over claims she kissed Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Out with friends: The beauty and her two friends were all glamorous for the night out

Star-studded: The entrepreneur posed for the camera as her tight dress struggled to contain her belongings

Kylie needed a new boyfriend to take selfies with after her friendship with Woods fell apart and Anastasia landed the part.

In April, the beauty revealed she was no longer dating Woods on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The model has previously stated that she had a rough family life as a child, and Kylie was there for her, saying, “My friends have always been my rock. My friends are my family that I could choose.’

Wowzers: The 25-year-old influencer showed off her braless curves in a sheer, form-fitting mini dress

Glowing girl: The stunner recently celebrated the launch of her Stass by Boobytape range of chest bronzers

Her old friend: Kylie is seen here in a white dress applying her Kylie Cosmetics product

This comes after Jenner launched another product with Stassie: the Stass by Boobytape range of chest bronzers.

The model announced the partnership on her Instagram: “I’m excited to announce something I’ve been working on [Boobytape] last year. We’ve created an illuminating bronzer to give your breasts a perfect glow.”

Boobytape is now sold in over 50 countries and the bronzer is the latest product for the burgeoning brand.

Sidewalk catwalk: Stassie let her brunette locks fall loose on her shoulders during the outing with Khadra