Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou bares her tummy in a black sports bra and skintight leggings in LA

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou was bursting with laughter as she stepped out with friends in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old influencer was dressed in a black Set Active sports bra, which she combined with leggings.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF wore her dark hair in a center part and pulled it back with a brown banana clip.

A few locks in the front fell over her makeup-free face and she slung a black designer bag over her shoulder.

Stassie skipped earrings and other jewelry while wearing a pair of white socks with pink and white sneakers.

Her leggings had a high waist and showed off her tight upper abs as she walked next to a red-haired friend who was dressed in the same way.

The internet sensation shielded her eyes from the bright Southern California sun with rectangular blacks.

She was accompanied by her good friend Victoria Villarroel, who rocked a baby blue romper for their afternoon out.

Later on Tuesday, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to tease new YouTube content with her followers.

She uploaded a reel of seconds demonstrating her go-to everyday makeup, showing her applying her favorite products.

Karanikolaou glowed as she started the clip bareheaded and showed how she fills in her eyebrows.

The blue-eyed beauty described what she did every step of the way, keeping fans engaged.

The final product showed her dewy and radiant, showing off her perfectly applied cosmetics.

The YouTuber’s cheeks were wrinkled and she smiled softly, showing fans her lipstick-covered pout.

Her dark hair fell in the middle of her face and long, impeccably textured waves.

She wrote in the caption to her 11 million followers: “new youtube video live. link in bio.’