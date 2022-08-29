Anastacia sings on London street as she tries to prove her identity to unconvinced fans

Anastacia stunned London walkers when she proved her identity by breaking into a song Sunday night, in images shared by a fan on TikTok.

The singer, 53, was forced to release her 2004 hit Left Outside Alone when a gang of unconvinced devotees on a Soho street refused to believe it was really her.

Always looking chic in a denim jacket and orange-tinted sunglasses, she started performing the song before asking, “You believe it’s me now, don’t you?”

Talented: Anastacia stunned London walkers when she proved her identity by breaking into a song Sunday night, in footage shared by a fan on TikTok

After winning over her admirers, they sang with her…to the best of their ability.

One user shared the clip on the video sharing platform, writing: “If you run into @freakanastacia outside your neighborhood and she gives you a private concert on the street!”

The hitmaker I’m Outta Love soon reached out to her own Instagram followers to share what had happened.

She started: ‘I want to tell you a funny story! I needed some coffee to do all the work for the tour and all of a sudden I saw this really nice bar so I accidentally went in and I found so many great people it was so cool.’

Unbelievable: The singer, 53, was forced to release her 2004 hit, Left Outside Alone, when a gang of unconvinced devotees on a Soho street refused to believe it was her.

Out of this world: always looking chic in a denim jacket and orange tinted sunglasses, she started performing the song before asking, “You believe it’s me now, don’t you?”

Hilarious: After winning over her admirers, they sang along with her…to the best of their ability

Anastacia’s I’m Outta Lockdown tour kicks off on September 15 in Lisbon and ends in the Faroe Islands on November 19.

She became a household name in 2000 with the release of her big hit I’m Outta Love, but disappeared from the charts in recent years.

But Anastacia revealed how several health issues over the years made it nearly impossible for her to maintain a global career, after battling diseases like Crohn’s disease, a heart condition and two bouts of breast cancer.

“That’s probably been my biggest problem – when I’m really ready and ready to go, another disease will come,” Anastacia told me. news.com.au last year, a day after she was crowned winner of The Masked Singer Australia 2021.

Excited: The I’m Outta Love hitmaker quickly addressed her own Instagram followers to tell them what happened

Tell: She started: ‘I want to tell you a funny story! I needed some coffee to do all the work for the tour and suddenly I saw this really nice bar’

“It was hard to keep the movement and momentum going,” the pop star added.

Anastacia, who will be touring Australia next year, also admitted she has no plans to ever release another studio album after the lackluster success of her 2017 release Evolution.

“I don’t know if I want to put out tons of music to never listen to it,” she confessed.

Instead, Anastacia hopes to release a chart-topping series, avoiding the pressure to release an entire album.

Blast from the past: Anastacia became a household name in 2000 with the release of her big hit I’m Outta Love, but disappeared from the charts in recent years (pictured in 2000)

The Sick And Tired singer was diagnosed at age 13 with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe chronic symptoms that never go away.

In 2003, she was also diagnosed with breast cancer, and not long after, supraventricular tachycardia – a heart condition with varied and fast heartbeats – was also diagnosed.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2013, Anastacia decided to immediately undergo a double mastectomy.

During Tuesday night’s finale of The Masked Singer, Anastacia told the guessing panel that she was struggling to find work in America because of the pandemic that effectively shut down the entertainment industry.

“The industry is completely frozen. And that’s exactly what our reality is as performers,” she said emotionally.

“We don’t have stages to go on, we can’t have crowds, and I understand that because I want to keep people safe, but I miss work and I miss singing very much.

“And so this was such a nice free card to get out of jail. I don’t know when I can tour. I’m hopeful, but by the time I’m on the podium I might be 75.”