Analyzing the potential of AlphaFold in drug discovery

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Very few new antibiotics have been developed in recent decades, mainly because current methods of screening potential drugs are prohibitively expensive and time-consuming. A promising new strategy is the use of computer models, which offer a potentially faster and cheaper way to identify new drugs.

A new study from MIT reveals the potential and limitations of such a computational approach. Using protein structures generated by an artificial intelligence program called AlphaFold, the researchers examined whether existing models could accurately predict the interactions between bacterial proteins and antibacterial compounds. If so, researchers could start using this type of modeling to conduct large-scale screens for new compounds that target previously untargeted proteins. This would enable the development of antibiotics with unknown mechanisms of action, a task essential to tackle the antibiotic resistance crisis.

However, the researchers, led by James Collins, the Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science in MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) and the Division of Biological Engineering, found that these existing models did not perform well for this purpose. In fact, their predictions performed little better than chance.

“Breakthroughs such as AlphaFold expand the possibilities for in silico drug discovery efforts, but these advances need to be accompanied by additional advances in other aspects of modeling that are part of drug discovery efforts,” Collins says. “Our study speaks to both the current capabilities and the current limitations of computing platforms for drug discovery.”

In their new study, the researchers were able to improve the performance of these types of models, known as molecular docking simulations, by applying machine learning techniques to refine the results. However, more improvement will be needed to take full advantage of AlphaFold’s protein structures, the researchers say.

Collins is the senior author of the study, which appears today in the journal Molecular Systems Biology. MIT postdocs Felix Wong and Aarti Krishnan are the lead authors of the paper.

Molecular Interactions

The new study is part of an effort recently launched by Collins’ lab, the Antibiotics-AI Project, which aims to use artificial intelligence to discover and design new antibiotics.

AlphaFold, an AI software developed by DeepMind and Google, accurately predicted protein structures based on their amino acid sequences. This technology has sparked excitement among researchers looking for new antibiotics, who hope they can use the AlphaFold structures to find drugs that bind to specific bacterial proteins.

To test the feasibility of this strategy, Collins and his students decided to study the interactions of 296 essential proteins from E. coli with 218 antibacterial compounds, including antibiotics such as tetracyclines.

The researchers analyzed how these compounds interact with E. coli proteins using molecular docking simulations, which predict how strongly two molecules will bind to each other based on their shape and physical properties.

This kind of simulation has been used successfully in studies that screen large numbers of compounds against a single protein target, to identify compounds that bind best. But in this case, where the researchers tried to screen many compounds for many potential targets, the predictions proved much less accurate.

By comparing the predictions produced by the model with actual interactions for 12 essential proteins obtained from lab experiments, the researchers found that the model had false positive rates that were comparable to true positive rates. That suggests that the model was unable to consistently identify real interactions between existing drugs and their targets.

Using a measurement commonly used to evaluate computational models, known as auROC, the researchers also found poor performance. “Using these standard molecular docking simulations, we obtained an auROC value of about 0.5, which basically says you’re not doing any better than if you randomly guessed,” Collins says.

The researchers found similar results when they used this modeling approach with protein structures determined experimentally, rather than the structures predicted by AlphaFold.

“AlphaFold seems to work roughly as well as experimentally determined structures, but we need to do a better job with molecular docking models if we want to use AlphaFold effectively and extensively in drug discovery,” Collins says.

Better predictions

One possible reason for the poor performance of the model is that the protein structures introduced into the model are static, while proteins in biological systems are flexible and often change configuration.

To try and improve the success rate of their modeling approach, the researchers ran the predictions through four additional machine learning models. These models are trained on data describing how proteins and other molecules interact with each other, allowing them to incorporate more information into the predictions.

“The machine learning models learn not only the shapes, but also chemical and physical properties of the known interactions, and then use that information to reassess the docking predictions,” Wong says. “We found that if you filtered out the interactions using those additional models, you can get a higher ratio of true positives to false positives.”

However, additional improvement is needed before this type of modeling can be used to successfully identify new drugs, the researchers said. One way to do this would be to train the models on more data, including the biophysical and biochemical properties of proteins and their different conformations, and how those characteristics affect their binding to potential drug compounds.

With further progress, scientists may be able to harness the power of AI-generated protein structures to discover not only new antibiotics but drugs to treat a variety of diseases, including cancer, Collins says. “We are optimistic that with improvements in modeling approaches and expansion of computational power, these techniques will become increasingly important in drug discovery,” he says. “However, we still have a long way to go to reach the full potential of in silico drug discovery.”

More information:

Benchmarking AlphaFold-enabled molecular docking predictions for antibiotic discovery, Molecular Systems Biology (2022). Benchmarking AlphaFold-enabled molecular docking predictions for antibiotic discovery,(2022). DOI: 10.15252/msb.202211081

Provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

