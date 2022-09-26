Analysts warn Bank of England could raise interest rates to 5.5% as pound sterling plunges to $1.0327

The pound fell today to an all-time low of $1.0327 against the US dollar – the lowest since decimalization began in 1971.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget saw gilts sell the heaviest in three decades on Friday and the pound plunged to its lowest point this morning as investors believe planned tax cuts will stretch public finances to the limit.

Sterling slid to an all-time low of $1.0327, last trading 3.34% weaker at $1.0490. That extended Friday’s 3.61% drop after new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled landmark tax cuts funded by massive loan increases.

Polar Capital fund manager George Godber told the BBC: “A little bit can be explained by the continued strong dollar.

But the movements on the pound in particular are a reaction to the budget announced on Friday.

‘This should not be a budget, it should be a fiscal overview. There was no process, no due diligence, no use of the OBR, quite a slack approach to it.

The Bank of England may need to raise interest rates massively to avoid fear, there are some that are truly terrifying. In two years’ time, the rates can be increased by another 2% to 5.5%.’

Millions of public sector workers face a two-year wage cut ahead of the general election due to skyrocketing inflation

Europe’s shared currency also hit a new 20-year low for the dollar on lingering fears of a recession as the energy crisis stretches into winter amid an escalation of the war in Ukraine. A weekend election in Italy would also propel a right-wing alliance to a clear majority in parliament.

The dollar built on its recovery against the yen following the shock of last week’s currency intervention by Japanese authorities, as investors turned their focus back to the contrast between an aggressive Federal Reserve and the insistence of the Bank of Japan. to stick to massive stimulus measures.

“Sterling is definitely getting hammered,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Investors are looking for a response from the Bank of England. They say this is not sustainable if you have deteriorating growth and a double deficit.’

The euro fell to $0.9528 and last traded 0.55% at $0.9641.

The dollar added 0.29% to 143.78 yen and continued its climb to Thursday’s 24-year high of 145.90. It fell to 140.31 the same day after Japanese authorities intervened in the yen for the first time since 1998.

A former top Japanese currency official said on Monday that policymakers are unlikely to try to defend a particular level, such as the 145, but only conduct further operations to smooth out volatility.

The dollar index was 0.76% higher at 114, previously reaching 114.58 for the first time since May 2002.

Elsewhere, the risk-prone Australian dollar fell to $0.6487 for the first time since May 2020, before last trading 0.1% weaker at $0.6524.

Commodity co-currency, the Canadian dollar, hit a new low at C$1.3625 per dollar, its weakest since July 2020.

China’s offshore yuan plunged to a new low of 7.1630 per dollar, its weakest level since May 2020.

Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998.

Oil and gold stabilized after declines against the rising dollar last week. Gold hit a more than two-year low on Friday, buying $1,643 an ounce on Monday. Brent oil futures were up 71 cents to $86.86 a barrel.

It comes after the Bank of England launched another 0.5 percentage point rate hike to 2.25% on Thursday, warning that the UK could already be in recession.

The central bank previously predicted the economy would grow in the current financial quarter, but now said it believes gross domestic product (GDP) will fall 0.1 percent, meaning the economy would have seen two consecutive quarters of decline. – the technical definition of a recession.

Economists had warned that the Chancellor’s tax-cutting ambitions could put further pressure on the pound, which was also impacted by the strength of the US dollar.

Former Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale warned that the new government’s economic plans “will end in tears” – with a run on the pound in an event similar to the one in 1976.

Economists at ING also warned Friday that the pound could fall further to 1.10 against the dollar amid difficulties in the gold market.

Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at ING, said: “Typically, a looser fiscal and tighter monetary policy is a positive mix for a currency – if it can be financed with confidence.

Here’s the problem: investors have doubts about the UK’s ability to fund this package, hence the underperformance of gold.

“Now that the Bank of England has committed to winding down its gold portfolio, the prospect of indigestion in the gold market is real and should keep pound sterling vulnerable.”

Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG, warned that the pound could fall further due to policies that “are not credible and raise concerns about external financing pressures as the budget and current account deficits combine to around 15% of GDP seem to be going up’.

Of the international banks and research consultancies surveyed by Reuters last week, 55% said there was a high risk that confidence in UK assets would deteriorate sharply over the next three months.

Meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said the central bank was in a difficult position because the government’s expansionary fiscal policy appeared to be at odds with the BoE’s efforts to cool inflation. .

Economists have sounded the alarm about the massive loans needed to close the gap in the government’s books.

The two-year freeze on energy bills for households and businesses announced earlier this month could cost more than £150 billion on its own, while the tax cuts could add another £50 billion to the tab.

The respected IFS think tank suggested it would be the biggest tax measure since Nigel Lawson’s 1988 budget, when Margaret Thatcher, Liz Truss’ heroine, was prime minister.

The dangers of driving up Britain’s £2.4 trillion mountain of debt as the Ukraine crisis sends inflation soaring was underlined by the pound’s continued decline against the US dollar, which hit a new low in 37 years this morning. barely reached 1.11.

In August and September, 10-year Treasury yields have been the largest rise so far since October and November 1979, highlighting the markets’ nervousness about the situation.

However, Ms. Truss and Mr. Kwarteng argue that ramping up economic activity could make all the difference, pointing to decades of moderate productivity improvements.