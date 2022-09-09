Analysts suggests CNN’s new boss Chris Licht is ‘pulling to the political right’

As CNN undergoes an anti-woke makeover, some speculate that the news network may be “pulling to the political right” and becoming more critical of Joe Biden as staffers try to save their jobs.

News anchor Brianna Keilar slammed the White House after they used US Marines and a red background for Biden’s speech to former President Donald Trump and the GOP on Sept. 1.

“Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical,” Keiler wrote on Twitter. Placing uniformed Marines behind President Biden for a political speech is counterintuitive. It’s wrong for Democrats to do it. It’s wrong for Republicans to do it.”

Keiler has previously criticized Trump, and her comments about Biden apparently made White House staff ‘angry’ The hill.

Some speculate that Keiler’s comment about Biden is in response to CNN’s recently letting it go White House correspondent John Harwood, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, calling him “mentally unwell.”

The news network has been focused on cleaning up the reputation of an awake media source since Chris Licht, the new CEO, pledged to make CNN trustworthy again to the public by putting a stop to the Republicans’ slander.

CNN staff fear a network-wide purge of awakened talent after the sudden resignation of White House correspondent John Harwood in September

“There will be more changes, and you may not understand or like it,” CNN head Chris Licht (pictured) told staffers after Brian Stelter’s removal

Former chief media correspondent Brian Stelter was also fired from CNN in August after the removal of his show “Reliable Sources.” He still had three years left in his contract.

Stelter’s removal was a result of Licht’s vow to clean up the network and move away from opinion broadcasts.

“I want to recognize that this is a time of significant change, and I know many of you are unsettled,” Licht told his staff, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

“There will be more changes, and maybe you don’t understand or like it.”

Some employees expressed concern about Stelter’s departure from the company as an indicator of the removal of other anchors.

“I think people are rightly saddened that Brian is leaving,” someone familiar with the situation told the Hollywood Reporter.

“He was a big presence on the network, but (we) understand Chris needs to make his mark on the network.”

Despite major journalists leaving CNN, the news network denies moving them to the right, suggesting they focus on objective journalism.

“CNN is not shifting from left to right or taking a centrist position,” a CNN spokesperson told The Hill. “We are fully focused on our core strength and mission: objective journalism presented in an honest and compelling way.

“We will continue to recognize different worldviews and experiences. We will always stand up for democracy and proclaim lies – regardless of their origin. That’s not centrism, that’s journalism.’

Meanwhile, Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, told The Hill that the company is trying to get rid of those who are too critical of the GOP.

“The message coming out… is that this is part of a conscious effort to get rid of people at CNN who are too critical of Donald Trump and Fox News,” Gertz said.

While Harwood may have been fired on September 2 for his critical remarks against Trump, he didn’t shy away from beating the former president on his last day at CNN.

Harwood called Trump an “unfair demagogue” and agreed with Joe Biden’s divisive speech in which he called the former president and his MAGA supporters “a threat” to American democracy.

He admitted that his statements strayed from the path of journalism, but maintained his criticism of Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“We were brought up to believe that there are two different political parties with different points of view and we do not take sides in honest differences of opinion between them,” he said.

Meanwhile, with Harwood’s departure from the newsgroup, the hashtag #BoycottCNN was trending on Twitter.

John Cooper, the former finance chairman of former President Obama, said he started boycotting the newsgroup “as soon as the network started its shift to the right.”

“If I wanted to watch right-wing propaganda, I’d watch Fox,” he said.

Light has previously ordered news network employees to tone down the use of “Breaking News” graphics, warning that they have lost their impact through overuse.

In May, the new CEO officially took over the company. He took on the former role of ousted CNN boss Jeff Zucker after the formation of the network’s new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, through a $43 billion merger.

Zucker abruptly left the network in February after revealing that he had failed to reveal a consensual romance with his top lieutenant Allison Gollust.

Licht, who officially took over from CNN on May 2, previously said he met Republicans in Capital Hill to get their feedback on the network’s direction.

The CEO of the new parent company, David Zaslav, has previously said he wants CNN to move away from sensationalism and partisan commentary, and back to hard news.

Board member John Malone shared similar sentiments, saying last year, “I’d like to see CNN evolve back into the kind of journalism it started out with.”

Light recently met with GOP members on Capital Hill to get feedback on the company, according to The Hill. He also met the Democrats.

However, critics who don’t appreciate CNN’s shift have advised Light to leave the company while he can.

“It would have behooved Light to be ahead of this and explain what CNN is doing and where it’s going,” Tom Jones of the Poynter Institute told The Hill.