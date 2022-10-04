Analysis: NFL isn’t passing the eye test on head injuries

What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, the players and the fans needed, three days after Tua Tagovailoa’s horrific head injury called into question the league’s commitment to curb concussion.

Buccaneer’s tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion. collide with a teammate and get back into the game.

Brate was shaken just before half time after getting a pass for a 9 yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. Brate lay down for a few seconds before going to the sidelines, but he didn’t get off the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field the next game.

Brate got back into the game and was Tom Brady’s intended receiver on multiple unfinishes just before half time.

Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was on concussion protocol but could not explain why he was allowed back into the game with a head injury.

A day later, Bowles said it was because… Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion at half time after initially complaining only of shoulder discomfort and being allowed back into the game.

“Broken system,” Hall of Fame coach tweeted Tony Dungywho was present in his role as an analyst for NBC’s “Football Night in America.”

“I was very close to Brate on the sidelines, it was obvious he had sounded the bell,” Dungy continued. “There is a competition-designated spotter in the press box who must stop play and warn the referee. Brate should not have been allowed to return until after an evaluation. Why didn’t that happen???”

Dungy added: “Coaches, team doctors and match officials are all watching the game and can all intervene. But the league-appointed spotter has the ability to buzz the referee, stop play and authorize the player to leave the game to to be assessed – no penalty or time-out borne by the team.”

Bowles said on Monday that Brate was checked out three times before being allowed back into the game with the Bucs heading for a touchdown that narrowed Tampa Bay’s deficit to 28-17 at halftime. Brate said “nothing about his head,” while complaining of shoulder discomfort, Bowles said.

The The NFL’s Concussion and Diagnosis Protocol states that possible signs of a concussion include “slow to get up from the floor or return to play after a blow to the head,” which may include “secondary contact with the playing surface” and “motor coordination/balance problems of neurological etiology (tripping, tripping/falling, slow/heavy movement).”

Darmen said Brate was re-examined at halftime after symptoms showed up and “we kept him out for the rest of the game”.

That did little to appease critics who also insist Tagovailoa should never have played against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, just four days after Miami’s quarterback. came stumbling when his head hit the ground in a game against the Buffalo Bills on September 25.

Tagovailoa initially appeared to show symptoms of a concussion against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team doctor and UNC to return to the game. He and the team later explained that his legs wobbled due to a back injury.

Still, the league and players’ union began a joint investigation into Tagovailoa’s rapid return to the Bills game that is underway.

When Tagovailoa suffered a concussion four days later in Cincinnati, the unaffiliated neurotrauma counselor who released him from entering the concussion protocol against Buffalo fired by the unionand the league and union said changes were needed in concussion protocol.

The league and the NFLPA issued a statement last week saying they had not drawn any conclusions about “medical errors or protocol violations” while the investigation is still ongoing. But the two added that “adjustments are needed … to improve player safety.”

Tagovailoa’s concussion was topic No. 1 in the NFL heading into Sunday’s series of games, and coaches across the league spoke of safety as the game’s top priority.

Then came Sunday-evening when Brate continued to play despite a head injury.

“IT HAPPENED AGAIN @NFL!” tweeted Chris Nowinskica founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation who played football at Harvard and who is determined that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against Buffalo and should not have played in Cincinnati.

“Cam Brate went back in 4 plays after showing #concussion marks from this massive blow to the head. He lay down too long and couldn’t run off the field fast enough to avoid a penalty,” Nowinski fumed, adding Dungy “says it was obvious he had a concussion. How did he get back in?”

Bowles said an unaffiliated neurotrauma counselor did not ask the Bucs to test Brate for a concussion.

“Nobody called. He’s checked out three times. He went back in until the end of the half. The concussion only came at halftime. He had delayed symptoms,” Bowles repeated.

Bowles admitted: “It was a striking blow, but again, it was on the shoulder. No one said anything over the head.”

Given what happened to Tagovailoa 72 hours earlier, someone definitely should have done that.

With contributions from AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall.

