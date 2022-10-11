Analysis: NFL can’t find elusive sweet spot to protect QBs

One week, the NFL is criticized for not looking after its quarterbacks. The next time it will be criticized for treating them as if they were crystal.

Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field after stumbling along the sidelines two weeks ago put the mid-season modification of the league’s concussion policy, and the first to be curtailed by the stricter rules in Week 5 was none other than his backup.

In his first photo of Miami’s 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater was shot in the chest by a blitzer on his first snap.

Although Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said afterwards that Bridgewater passed all tests and showed no concussion symptoms, a spotter saw him trip after the game, so he was removed as a result of the revised policy.

Then came Grady Jarrett’s textbook bag from Tom Brady on Sunday and Chris Jones’s comic bag from Derek Carr on Monday night, both of which were wiped out by questionable phone calls that sent current and former NFL personnel into a Twitter frenzy.

At Tampa, Jarrett was sanctioned for knocking Brady out in the fourth quarter, a ruling that helped the Buccaneers beat the clock and fend off the Falcons 21-15. It was the second consecutive week that late in the game, referee Jerome Boger made the critical decision over a move that seemed to warrant no flag.

A week earlier, Boger’s rough call helped the Buffalo Bills on a drive that ended with Tyler Bass kicking a 21-yard field goal as time ran out to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and threw him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger told a pool reporter after the Bucs-Falcons game.

Jarrett’s hit was nothing like Bengal’s 340-pound defensive tackle that Josh Tupou hit on Tagovailoa in Week 4 when he grabbed the quarterback and tossed him back, slamming Tagovailoa’s head to the ground. Tagovailoa was taken off the field by stretcher and hospitalized.

Tupou was not penalized for sacking Tagovailoa. Neither Josh Allen nor Brady were hurt in the hits that Boger mentioned roughing.

Also, Carr was not injured when umpire Carl Cheffer’s squad called Jones for rough, who wrested the ball from Carr as they tumbled to the grass.

Cheffer explained to a polar reporter after the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders that he whistled Jones for the landing on Carr “with full body weight.” Cheffers said the awkwardness was irrelevant as the QB “still gets passing protection until he can defend himself.”

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy disagreed with the call.

“This isn’t football anymore,” tweeted Dungy, who called out to the NFL last week after Buc’s tight end Cameron Brate was allowed to re-enter a game despite suffering a concussion.

“I know we have to protect the QB, but Chris Jones was recovering a fumble,” Dungy added. “We have become ridiculous with this.”

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons lamented that the NFL wants every game to be like the no-tackle business the Pro Bowl has become in recent years, adding, “Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!! “

Former Seattle star Richard Sherman tweeted: “Imagine they decide a playoff game with one of the Roughing calls. Can’t sustain the fall if one hand is holding the football! Bad ones.”

The criticism was equally strong on Sunday after Brady took advantage of Boger’s problematic penalty.

“It’s just not a violation,” said former NFL chief of officials Dean Blandino of “The 33rd Team”.

“Grady, he just wraps Tom Brady up and takes him down to the floor. There was nothing extra. He didn’t lift him or push him to the ground, there was no body weight, there was nothing at the head/neck area, at the knee or below,’ Blandino said. “It just doesn’t fit in a bucket to rough up the passerby.”

Dungy said on NBC’s “Football Night in America” ​​pregame show after Jarrett’s preprocessing call that the erroneous preprocessing calls should be addressed by the league bureau.

“If you can’t tackle the quarterback,” Dungy said, “it becomes impossible to defend.”

Robert Griffin III tweeted: “The Falcons have been robbed. Hitting the QB hard doesn’t equal Roughing the Passer, even if it’s Tom Brady.”

In Tagovailoa’s case, for security reasons, the NFL acted quickly to close a loophole in its concussion policy.

Especially at a time when the league has embraced legalized gambling, it could very well be the integrity of the league that takes its next big hit if it doesn’t move as quickly to re-examine the passerby benchmarks and make such calls revisable.

AP Pro Football writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

