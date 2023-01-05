Analysis: Here’s what the 20 Republicans voting against Kevin McCarthy say they want

Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf | CNN

They do not speak for the majority of Republicans. The 20 anti-McCarthy Republicans who have so far derailed his bid to become House speaker represent less than 10% of the House GOP.

They are not all of the Freedom Caucus. The hardliners are less than half of the ultra-conservative, ultra-MAGA wing of lawmakers.

They are more or less supported. Rep. Indiana’s Victoria Spartz on Wednesday became the 21st Republican elected member not to support McCarthy, though she voted “present” instead of voting for someone.

The hardliners do not speak with one voice either.

“I think you should split the 20,” Colorado conservative Republican Representative Ken Buck told CNN Wednesday. Buck was seen as a possible defector earlier this week and he made it clear that patience with these voices is waning.

He suggested McCarthy’s deputy, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, as a possible consensus speaker who was able to speak to three variants of the 20 anti-McCarthy Republicans.

For some it is personal. “There are some of those 20 that just aren’t going to vote for Kevin McCarthy, they would vote for someone else,” Buck said. The key question is whether that bloc of “never-McCarthy” House Republicans is bigger than the four votes McCarthy can afford to lose.

Others want specific changes. “There are some others … who want rule changes and there are others who care about policy,” Buck said. “So I think if Steve (Scalise) meets those three needs, he can move forward and take on the speakership.”

Some want to shut things down. Rep. South Carolina’s Ralph Norman has said it is non-negotiable for him whether McCarthy is “willing to shut down the government instead of raising the debt ceiling.” That suggests the kind of precarious future funding battles for the economy.

These lawmakers now want painful cuts to end deficit spending. If the US were unable to service its debts, most economists believe it could send the US economy into a downward spiral. A government shutdown would be less severe, but they were unpopular when lawmakers forced them in recent years.

Here are some of the stated reasons and accepted motivations why these legislators are unwilling to support McCarthy.

This public fight on the House floor is part of what they wanted

“We’re showing the American people that this process works,” Pennsylvania Republican Representative Scott Perry said as he stood up to nominate Florida Representative Byron Donalds as an alternative to McCarthy. That it has been 100 years since there was such a floor fight is a feature of the moment, Perry argued. “We have said that we will no longer put up with Washington being broken.”

That was echoed by another anti-McCarthy Republican appearing on CNN, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina.

“I really think this is democracy in action,” Bishop said. “If you’re not happy with Washington the way it is, then you can’t be happy doing the same thing when we start this Congress, I’m convinced.”

Some just don’t like McCarthy

Rep. Florida’s Matt Gaetz issued a personal screed against McCarthy on Tuesday.

“Maybe the right person for Speaker of the House isn’t someone who spent more than a decade selling stock in himself to get it,” Gaetz said, standing close to his target.

Bishop was less aggressive on CNN when he raised the issue with McCarthy’s specific leadership.

“The fact is that you never see a specific agenda where you know Kevin McCarthy is going to the mat, as opposed to some kind of pablum or poll-tested language, indicates the problem,” Bishop said. “And it’s been that way for the 14 years he’s been at the helm, with all due respect to him.”

They are not going to follow Donald Trump in this

After McCarthy developed amnesia around the January 6, 2021 uprising and repeatedly paid tribute to Donald Trump, the former president has tried to help McCarthy. But the effort didn’t help according to Representative Lauren Boebertthe Republican from Colorado.

“Let’s stop the smear campaigns and tactics to get people to turn against us — even if my favorite president calls us and tells us to stop this,” Boebert said on the House floor on Wednesday. “I think it should actually be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.”

It is very much about the perceived swamp

If you watch enough Tucker Carlson on Fox or listen to Steve Bannon’s podcast, you’ll hear the argument that Republicans and Democrats aren’t that different. Carlson often uses the term “uni-party” to blast the funding bills signed into law. Some of that is in the opposition to McCarthy, who has been part of the GOP leadership for years.

“Right now I’m holding the line because I think we need this place to work differently, and that’s not a partisan statement. It’s just something I believe,” Rep. Texas’ Chip Roy to CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday.

Roy said he is among the fiscal conservatives who want to “stop the swamp train,” which he says includes Republicans and Democrats, “power brokers and the defense industrial complex.” He argued that the special interests are converging on government funding bills such as the $1.7 trillion version passed last month to fund the government for most of 2023.

They want more power for individual members

Roy and Perry also spoke of the need for open amendments on the House floor, and Donalds has joined the others in wanting a single member to force a vote on whether or not to remove an incumbent speaker.

Spartz didn’t antagonize McCarthy, but she did him no favors when she voted “present” and ate away his support. She said on CNN on Wednesday that the hardliners have a point about the open debate and the amendment process and that she wants the House to function differently.

“We have uncontrolled spending and there is nothing we can do about it,” Spartz lamented, noting that the credit process does not allow for open amendments. “I think that needs to stop,” she said.

They may never be satisfied

McCarthy offered many concessions to the hardliners like Roy, including a promise — which seems impossible given the shoddy way legislation is made — to give lawmakers 72 hours to read a bill before it goes to the floor for a vote.

He also agreed to allow only five Republicans to force a vote to remove the speaker instead of the current requirement that a majority of Republicans join the call.

One complication in finding a replacement for McCarthy is that someone like Scalise may realize how much more difficult McCarthy’s concessions will make the job.

When Manu Raju and Veronica Stracqualursi of CNN Donalds, who received votes from the hardliners on Wednesday, asked if he wanted the job, he said, “No, not really.”

There is context for these demands

It is not entirely true that zero people read these bills or that no one has any influence over what goes into them.

Congressional leaders rely on committees to hand out the vast majority of what goes into spending bills. Members can request individual expenditure items. It’s a complicated process and pretty much everyone agrees it’s flawed.

On the other hand, those who want open amendments to bills would almost certainly use them to poison the process.

In other words, once this small minority of legislators were given the power they craved to blow the bills, they would.

“This is a prelude to what’s to come and the pull when we hit a big budget issue or the debt ceiling or something else,” Representative David Joyce of Ohio, a McCarthy backer, told CNN Wednesday. “There’s going to be a crowd and they’re going to keep pushing and pushing what they think is the agenda, and they’re 10% of our entire conference.”

If we do the bigger math, 10% of the GOP conference is a much smaller minority of the voters’ will.

