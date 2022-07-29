Analogue’s Pocket is finally getting its 1.1 update, though in beta to start

OS v1.1 for Analogue’s Pocket retro handheld will be available in beta on Friday, and it will add features like a new reference tool to learn more about your games and save statuses, making it easier to pick up a game where you were stayed.

The reference tool, called Library, reads a game’s cartridge and then shows you details about that title, including the system, developer, publisher, and even game revision. Analogue has an even bigger vision for Library over time: it wants it to become a “scientific cataloging of the entire history of video games” that you can search through. This evolved version of the library is expected to be available in September, according to an Analogue timeline.

The save states, called Memories, let you use one of 128 memory slots to save your spot in Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Game Gear games. In the “near future” Analogue plans to include a screenshot that also marks the spot where you made a save state, which could make it easier to remember what you were doing if you were after come back for a while.

And the company is also teasing some features expected to arrive in September, including full-button mapping, a way to take screenshots, and the ability to save images from the Game Boy Camera directly to a microSD card.

In addition to news about OS v1.1 beta, Analogue is also announcing that developers can now create games specific to the Pocket. To show what is possible, Analogue brings a Pocket version of the game from 1962 Space War!.