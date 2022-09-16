Ana De Armas tipped for Oscar nomination after critics praise her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe

Film festivals are back in full swing with Venice and Toronto having taken place and London is set to kick off next month.

And Ana De Armas has already been tipped for an Oscar nomination ahead of the awards season for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde.

The 34-year-old actress was praised by critics for her performance in the film, which received a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival after its premiere.

There’s probably enough love for Ana’s performance to want to be by her phone when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 24.

Some critics found the film problematic, but no one quibbled over Ana’s performance as the legendary screen goddess.

The film charts a version of the screen icon’s rise from her humble origins as Norma Jeane Mortenson to the superstar actress known as Marilyn Monroe.

It takes dark detours through her history of substance abuse and the sometimes abusive relationships that men in power had over her.

Deadline described Ana as Dominik’s “muse”, because they treated the “amazing” way Marilyn’s story was told – through the lens of a fictional book rather than autobiographical material.

The Telegraph’s critic Robbie Collin praised Marilyn’s fictional take on Marilyn’s life when he awarded the Netflix film a four-star review.

Responding to criticism that Spanish star Ana would use her natural accent in the role, he praised the actress for capturing Marilyn with “extraordinary psychological precision and real depth of feeling.”

Elsewhere, The guards Leslie Felperin gave a more conservative three-star review because it criticized the film for not giving Marilyn “a lot of agency in her story.”

The Netflix film, produced by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s company, will be available on the streaming service from September 23.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film stars Ana, who was born in Cuba and spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role.

The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio.

Ana herself previously admitted that she struggled with her accent and trained with a Monroe voice coach.

‘It took me nine months of dialect coaching, practice and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]’ she told the London Times, admitting: ‘It was a great torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.’

Despite this controversy, it has so far proven to break the critics’ curse of previous biopics, receiving a whopping 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.