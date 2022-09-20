Ana de Armas talks Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde with racy new shoot

Ana de Armas has her own Marilyn Monroe moment.

The 34-year-old actor has wowed critics with her portrayal of the iconic screen siren in the upcoming fictional portrayal of the icon’s life, Blonde, and now Ana is working to embrace the fame that comes with it.

The star adorns the cover of Fall/Winter from another AW22 magazine edition, featuring an in-depth interview with the A-list star, showing her versatility in a wide variety of poses in one glamorous shot.

The title of the feature says boldly: ‘How Ana de Armas became the most famous woman in the world.’

Hollywood glamor:

The Golden Globe nominee hadn’t quite let her blonde hair down yet for the shoot in which she still appeared to be channeling the star of The Gentlemen Prefer Blonde.

The looks range from sexy girl next door to retro Madonna to red carpet va-va-voom.

For her portrayal of the movie siren, Ana immersed herself in everything she could learn about Marilyn Monroe, including reading and rereading the 2000 Joyce Carol Oates novel on which the film is based.

Amazed:

Cover Model:

The story uses real incidents, but tries to fill in the moments between what is known in the public record.

“It’s about the things we haven’t seen, the moments when the cameras aren’t flashing or spinning, when Marilyn isn’t ‘on,'” said the Cuban-born beauty.

‘It’s fiction. We have no evidence that this happened. But it fills in the gaps in the things we already know with a version of events that we should at least reckon with.”

The Knives Out star admitted she didn’t seem the most likely candidate to be cast when she auditioned for the part of one of the most famous women in the world.

Pretty in Pink:

Siren:

Real Incidents:

“But of course I went for it, because I like challenges, and I knew emotionally that I would get there,” she explains.

“I didn’t know if the hair, the makeup would, but I understood what we were trying to say. Andrew called me after the audition and said, “It’s you. It must be you.” But then we had to convince everyone.’

The Gray Man actor’s Cuban accent would have traditionally kept her off the job, but a voice coach was hired to teach her how to speak like Marilyn.

“Marilyn’s voice, her expressions, were the result of the speech lessons she took herself, of her insecurities, of having no boundaries and letting people in, of playing this part of always having to be rescued.”

Challenge:

Voice Coach:

Applause:

By studying the star, Ana learned to share her vulnerability.

“So I had to know what she was thinking and feeling every time. Because the way she rounded her lips for the ‘O’s, or how many of her bottom teeth she’d show, what her eyebrows did, all these expressions were the result of Marilyn in survival mode. They were tricks she pulled in desperate circumstances.’

Blonde received a 14-minute standing ovation after making its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Variety critic Owen Gleiberman called Ana’s performance ‘of breathtaking brilliance and imagination and frankness and heartbreak. It’s a sumptuous piece of acting with a raucous scream thrown in.”

Performance:

Matching:

The No Time To Die star offered a bit of behind-the-scenes information about the filming that took place in locations where Norma Jeane Mortensen, aka Marylin, actually lived, revealing that director Andrew Dominik “never stopped filming, so he dressed the sound person.” , the propman, my dialect coach, also all in traditional costume, so that the camera could follow me everywhere. And everywhere I turned, it was ready to be filmed, because we were filming in her real homes.”

And if movie viewers wonder how the winner of the Critics Choice Super Award could so clearly match Marilyn’s movements and moods, it’s because: “Almost the entire movie is made up of photos that we either remade or referenced.”

Blonde is now available in limited release in the US and will begin streaming on Netflix on September 28.