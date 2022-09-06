Ana de Armas stuns in floral dress while sightseeing in Venice ahead of premiere of biopic

<!–

Ana De Armas looked like the Hollywood movie star every inch as she toured the sights of Venice, Italy on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old looked chic in a flowing floral dress as she stepped outside in between her commitments to the Venice International Film Festival.

Ana, who delighted fans as Bond Girl in No Time to Die, will attend the premiere of her new film and Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde in the coming days.

Ana’s gown had a bustier-like design and a flowing skirt.

The brunette beauty paired the look with perspex heels and a simple necklace and earrings.

She wore natural looking makeup and her short locks out and around her face.

She also wore chic black cat-eye sunglasses as she enjoyed a boat ride in a water taxi.

Ana was joined by her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis on Monday when she arrived at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The pair were seen taking a water taxi ride through the city, where the world premiere of Ana’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde is taking place on Thursday night.

Premiere: The world premiere of Ana’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde is on Thursday night. Pictured with Adrien Brody in the film

The couple, who have been together for about a year and a half, have made an effort to keep their romance out of the public eye as much as possible, partly due to all the attention her previous relationship with Ben Affleck garnered during their year. together.

The actress had two new films released this year: Deep Water, the erotic psychological thriller starring Affleck, in March on Hulu, and the action thriller film The Gray Man, in July, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Blonde is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on September 28.

The actress will play Marilyn Monroe in the new biopic Blonde, alongside Adrien Brody, who plays playwright and screenwriter Arthur Miller.

Most recently, from February to mid-May, she shot the romantic action-adventure film Ghosted, which also stars Chris Evans.