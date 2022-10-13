Ana de Armas stuns in a plunging Louis Vuitton dress and covers Hollywood Authentic

Ana de Armas stuns on the cover of the latest edition of Hollywood Authentic and in the corresponding spread.

The actress, 34, is appearing in her role as the iconic on-screen Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe to present the issue and reflect on portraying the late star in the Netflix film Blonde.

In never-before-seen photos taken by photographer Greg Williams, Ana is depicted in a deep Louis Vuitton dress at the Venice Film Festival last month.

Stunning: Ana de Armas covers the latest edition of Hollywood Authentic while taking the character of Marilyn Monroe

On the cover of the Hollywood Authentic, Ana in a strapless white dress and matching silk gloves, features character as Marilyn, who died on August 4, 1962.

Ana wears a deep red lip and her hair in blond curls, perfect for the late screen star.

In an accompanying spread, she is beautifully seen in a flowing pink Louis Vuitton dress, in never-before-seen shots from her time at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month.

Sitting pretty: In an accompanying spread, she’s seen stunning in a flowing pink Louis Vuitton dress, in never-before-seen shots from her time at the Venice Film Festival last month. Pictured with director Andrew Dominik

Playful: In one playful shot, she is seen with a camera on her way to the premiere

Ana told the publication that when she first landed the coveted role in the film, she herself questioned her casting.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even sure if the role was right for me. At first I thought I was going to be dealing with someone completely different from me,” she said of portraying the late movie star.

She said that while researching Marilyn, she discovered that they had quite a few things “in common” and that she never questioned whether she was right for the role.

Ana went on to say she can empathize with Marilyn’s struggles to “be taken seriously as an actor” after being “categorized” in terms of the roles she received.

Thinking: Ana told the publication that when she first landed the coveted role in the film, she herself questioned her casting. Pictured: Ana in character

Leading lady: She said that while researching Marilyn, she found that they had quite a few things “in common” and she never again wondered if she was right for the role

“It was partly about her being a woman in a very exploitative environment, trying to get people to take you seriously as an actor. I can agree with that,’ said Ana.

“In many ways it hasn’t changed. The industry still puts you in a certain box and those are the kind of roles you have to deliver. But those limitations don’t interest me that much. I don’t want to be pigeonholed and I think Marilyn was very smart, she knew how the company worked and she tried to get out of her box.”

The film was directed by Andrew Dominik, while Brad Pitt produced the biographical psychological drama.

They also co-stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, with some viewers revealing that they turned the film off after 20 minutes because it was so “cruel and heartbreaking.”

“I tried to watch @netflix Blonde. Couldn’t stand more than about 20 minutes of the nearly 3 hour length. Those 20 minutes were nothing but cruel and heartbreaking,” one angry viewer posted, along with a series of thumbs down emojis. “Absolutely cluttered,” tweeted one fan.

Another viewer said they felt “justified” for not being the only ones to be “disgusted” by the film.

“I watched the first 20 minutes of #blonde and then immediately had to check twitter to see if I was missing something or if other people are as disgusted as I am. I feel justified,” the viewer wrote.

However, there was at least one defender, with a fan praising the film and lead actor Ana de Armas.

“Blonde is out and only 20 minutes in, I’m totally into it. Ana de Armas is soooo good! Men are bad too,” the fan tweeted.

Blonde finally landed on Netflix on Wednesday after more than a decade of troubled production.

While critics have praised Ana de Armas’ performance, they can’t agree on whether the uncompromising, nearly three-hour film is an artistic feat or another vicious layer of exploitation against the 20th-century icon.

For ID magazine, Blonde is ‘a guttural, instinctive, haunted filmmaking that bends space, time and every cinematic tool at her disposal in the service of achieving emotional truth’.

Or viewers can take the position of Richard Brody of the New Yorker, who called it “ridiculously vulgar,” and view the endless torment Monroe experiences onscreen as “a special kind of directorial sadism.”

What a moment: Ana got a standing ovation at the premiere in Venice