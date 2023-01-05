Ana de Armas says she’s ‘hurt’ from her fight scenes with Keanu Reeves in John Wick spinoff

Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves filmed grueling fight scenes for Ballerina.

The 34-year-old actress will star in the John Wick spin-off and recently said her body has been battered by fight scenes with Keanu – who reprises his role as hitman Wick.

“We’ve been filming in Prague for four months now. We still have a month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m in pain, I’m bruised,” she said as she worked The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The star was no stranger to stunts after appearing in the James Bond film No Time To Die, but admitted that Ballerina is on ‘another level’ compared to her short appearance in the 007 film – although she is thankful to be with The Matrix actor.

Ana said, “Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But recently Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this guy just rolls and throws me and does crazy stunts.

“And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore because he’s doing it!” He really is the best.’

The blonde actress plays the role of ballerina assassin Rooney in the film. She is joined in the cast by Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Gabriel Byrne.

Anjelica will reprise her role as The Director in the project.

The 71-year-old star appeared as the head of the Ruska Roma crime organization in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum during a scene where a beleaguered John Wick came to her for help.

One of her skills was training young dancers to learn that art suffers, while also training young fighters to roll the flips.

Keanu recently announced that another John Wick movie is also in the works, John Wick: Chapter 4, which will be released on March 24, 2023.

The 58-year-old began work on the first John Wick movie in 2014, which was about a legendary hitman who comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters who killed his dog and took his car after his wife’s death.

By the end of its theatrical run, the first film had grossed $43 million in North America and $45.7 million in other territories for a total of $88.8 million worldwide.

Due to the film’s success, it was made into a franchise, with John Wick: Chapter 2 being released in 2017 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum being released in 2019.

Keanu has become very well known in Hollywood for his work in action films. He starred in Point Break, Speed, and all four The Matrix movies.