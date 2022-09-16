Ana de Armas says once she got into costume as Marilyn Monroe she felt the icon

Ana De Armas spoke about seeing herself as Marilyn Monroe for the first time in her upcoming film Blonde, in which she portrays the iconic actress.

On Friday, the Cuban actress told Today presenter Willie Geist on how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the blond beauty.

‘Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got… you know?’ said the star.

Huge role to play: Ana De Armas talked about seeing herself as Marilyn Monroe for the first time in her upcoming movie Blonde, portraying the iconic actress

Transformation: The Spanish actress told Today host Willie Geist how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the Blonde beauty

The real deal: Monroe was the biggest star of her time; seen here in 1951

“I’d made a lot of clothes, I made over a hundred changes in the film, and then I did hair tests and make-up tests separately, but never together. So that day was kind of like… felt like she was back or something. I don’t know… it makes me emotional just thinking about it.’

Ana described how she developed a relationship with the icon after studying her life, saying, “Sure, I feel very protective of her.”

Based on the life of the iconic star, Blonde charts her career through her humble origins as Norma Jeane Mortenson to the superstar actress known as Marilyn Monroe.

Back to life: ‘Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got… you know’

Embodying an icon: Ana described how she developed a relationship with the icon after studying her life, saying, “I definitely feel very protective of her.”

So similar in looks and style: Ana as Marilyn in the 1953 film Niagara

According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress’s life told through a modern lens.

The film is being produced by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s company, and will be available on Netflix on September 23.

The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio.

Sounds like the star: Ana was born in Cuba and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role

Ana was born in Cuba, and in order to hide her natural accent, she worked with a dialect coach for a year to prepare for the role.

She previously admitted that she struggled with the process of studying Monroe’s voice.

‘It took me nine months of dialect coaching, practice and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]’ she told the London Times.

She also admitted: “It was a great torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.’

Her private life: According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress’s life told through a modern lens