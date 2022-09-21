Ana de Armas says it’s ‘disgusting’ that nudity from Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde will ‘go viral’

Ana de Armas has said it is “disgusting” that the nudity of her highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde – rated NC-17 – is going viral on the internet.

The 34-year-old Cuban and Spanish actress looked stunning on the cover of the latest issue of variety magazine where she candidly discussed how she will react when clips of her naked body circulate around the world.

Ana was uninvited when she brought up the topic, while emphasizing context matters when she said, “I know what’s going viral.

‘And it’s disgusting. It’s disturbing just to think about it. I can’t control it; you don’t really have control over what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it made me think twice; it just gave me bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

Many of the highly anticipated film reviews have commented on how far director Andrew Dominik took Marilyn’s story into the depths of despair.

Ana commented, “I did things in this film that I would never have done for anyone else. I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew.’

The talented actress was so immersed in playing the icon that she found it hard to leave the character behind when she flew to London to shoot the James Bond film No Time To Die to play her character Paloma, one day after she wrapped Blonde and explained, ‘I couldn’t say goodbye.

‘I couldn’t shake it. I couldn’t let her go. I’ve visited her a few times in her cemetery – I would have loved to go again.’

As a result, Ana believes there is a certain Marilyn in her James Bond character, as she said, “When you think of Paloma now. I’m sure there’s some Marilyn in there.

‘There is! Her energy and her charm and that thing where she was lit from within – Paloma stole a bit from her.’

The film, which received an NC-17 rating, explores the actress’s history of abuse by powerful men, along with her descent into substance abuse.

Adrien Brody, who is referred to as The Playwright, appears as her third and final husband Arthur Miller, while Bobby Cannavale is featured as her second husband The Ex-Athlete, Joe DiMaggio.

Rise and fall: The Cuban-born actress stars in the upcoming dark drama Blonde as a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ acclaimed novel of the same name. The film, which received an NC-17 rating, explores the actress’s history of abuse by powerful men, along with her descent into substance abuse.

However, the film is not a strict biopic or account of her life, as the novel it is based on takes significant liberties with Monroe’s life.

The film has received polarizing reviews from critics, although Ana received near-universal acclaim and Oscar buzz for her performance, forcing her to perform topless for much of the film.

Blonde is directed by Andrew Dominik, who previously directed Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck in the acclaimed Western drama The Assassination Of Jessie James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007), before reuniting with Pitt for the neo-noir crime film Killing Them Softly ( 2012). ).

After his latest film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, it was released in theaters in New York City on September 16.

Blonde expands to more theaters on September 23, before premiering on Netflix on September 28.