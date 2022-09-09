Ana de Armas says ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on set during the filming of Blonde: ‘She was with me’

<!–

Ana de Armas has claimed that the ghost of the late Marilyn Monroe was an extra on the set of Blonde, in which she stars as the classic movie icon.

The actress, 34, is just two years younger than the Seven Year Itch star was when she died of a drug overdose in 1962.

During a press conference on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, Ana told reporters that she felt Marilyn’s presence while filming the fictional account of her life, and insisted that her ghost let them know if she was happy or unhappy with the way she was doing. things went. according to Reuters.

In the ghost: Ana de Armas, 34, has revealed that the ghost of the Marilyn Monroe was an extra on the set of Blonde, in which she stars as the movie icon; seen on Thursday in Venice

“She was everything I thought about, she was everything I dreamed about. She was all I could talk about. She was with me,’ Ana claimed. ‘And it was beautiful. I think she was happy.’

“I do believe she was very close to us. She was with us,’ she continued, ‘She also threw things off the wall and got angry when she didn’t like something. This may sound very mystical,” admitted the Knives Out actor, “but it’s true. We all felt it.’

Director Andrew Dominik decided to start filming the project on August 4, the anniversary of the death of the film legend.

Striking Similarities: Ana, who bears a shocking resemblance to the Hollywood legend, said of the project, “She was everything I thought of, she was everything I dreamed of. She was all I could talk about. I think she was happy’

Voice: Born in Cuba, Ana hired a voice coach to learn how to speak like the Seven Year Itch star and to hide her accent. Variety calls her performance one of ‘breathtaking brilliance and imagination and candor and heartbreak’

Scenes were also filmed in the apartment the former Norma Jeane Baker shared with her mentally ill mother and in the room where Marilyn died.

“It definitely had elements of a seance,” the director claimed.

The film is not a traditional biopic, based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

It describes not only Marilyn’s career but also her relationships with men, including her three husbands and President John F. Kennedy.

Ana, who was born in Cuba and speaks with an accent, has hired a voice coach to help her with the Californian native’s lighthearted way of speaking.

Book: Blonde is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates. Adrian Brody, 49, stars as The Playwright, based on Marilyn’s third husband, Arthur Miller

Despite the cultural differences, the director said he knew Ana was the right person for the role after seeing her in the dark thriller Knock Knock.

“I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV. It’s a bit like when you fall in love at first sight, when the right person walks through the door, you know it,” he said.

Variety has called Ana’s performance one of “breathtaking brilliance and imagination and candor and heartbreak.”

Brad Pitt was the producer on the project. Julianne Nicholson and Adrian Brody star in the drama, which will be released on Netflix on September 16.