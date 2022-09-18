Ana de Armas rocks stylish black pantsuit for Blonde screening in NYC

Ana de Armas looked professional as she attended Netflix’s Blonde NYC Tastemaker Screening on Saturday.

The actress — who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late Hollywood star — rocked an oversized black blazer with stylish silk lapels.

Her jacket was worn over a black button-up blouse that she tucked into black trousers.

Business chic: Ana de Armas looked professional as she attended Netflix’s Blonde NYC Tastemaker Screening on Saturday

Back in black! The actress – who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late Hollywood star – rocked an oversized black blazer with stylish silk lapels

Ana was in high black high heels and her silky dark brown hair was parted in the middle.

It barely touched her shoulders as she took a series of poses outside the cinema.

Ana adorned with a diamond choker necklace that sparkled in the light.

Her radiant smile was accentuated by the pink lip gloss on her plump pout.

Slim and silky: she was in high black high heels and her silky dark brown hair was parted in the middle

Diamond treasure: she wore a diamond choker necklace that sparkled in the light

Stunning: Her radiant smile was accentuated by the pink lip gloss on her chubby pout

Ana stopped on the way to the film screening to sign autographs for a collection of fans.

The Cuban-Spanish actress stopped to pose at a poster for Blonde at the event and took a few photos with director Andrew Dominik and co-star Bobby Cannavale.

Cannavale, 52, wore a dark green blazer over a gray shirt and trousers that matched his jacket perfectly.

Signing: Ana stopped on the way to the screening to sign autographs for a diverse gathering of fans

Movie poster: The Cuban-Spanish actress stopped by during the event for a poster for Blonde

Creative trio: Ana took a few photos with director Andrew Dominik and her co-star Bobby Cannavale

Nice suit: Cannavale, 52, wore a dark green blazer over a gray shirt and trousers that matched his jacket perfectly

Wave: The star waved to the spectators as she reached the display

The team: The creative trio spoke about the film before the event and laughed really hard at something the moderator said

Another star: Blonde is a ‘fictional chronicle of Marilyn Monroe’s inner life,’ according to the film’s IMDb page

Ana plays Monroe in the 166-minute film. Although it is a fictional biopic, some names were not used in the film

Names not included: For example, Cannavale plays “Ex-Athlete,” a character based on Joe DiMaggio, and Adrien Brody (left) plays “The Playwright” or Arthur Miller

The creative trio spoke about the film before the event and laughed very hard at something the moderator said.

Blonde is a ‘fictional chronicle of Marilyn Monroe’s inner life’, says the film IMDb page.

Ana plays Monroe in the 166-minute film. Although it is a fictional biopic, some of the names were not used in the film.

For example, Cannavale plays “Ex-Athlete,” a character based on Joe DiMaggio, and Adrien Brody plays “The Playwright” or Arthur Miller.

The film was released in select theaters on September 16 and will premiere on Netflix on September 28.