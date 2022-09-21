Ana de Armas reveals her dog Elvis played Marilyn Monroe’s pooch in Blonde biopic coming to Netflix

Ana de Armas revealed that her dog Elvis was used to play Marilyn Monroe’s doggy while promoting the Tuesday biopic Blonde Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Wearing a black polka-dot dress with a sweetheart neckline, the 34-year-old Cuban actress was asked by Seth, 48, about a “dramatic scene with a dog” in director Andrew Dominik’s film, 54.

“Looking at it I don’t know how to feel because it’s obviously a very seriously important scene in the movie. And at the same time, I just look at him and melt,’ Ana said.

Seth then showed side-by-side photos of Marilyn with her dog and Ana in character with her real dog.

‘That’s Elvis. That’s my dog,” Ana said proudly.

Seth asked when it was realized that Elvis was the perfect dog for the role.

“Did Elvis shoot his head over his nose one day?” joked Seth.

Ana noted that Frank Sinatra had given the dog to Marilyn.

“The dog’s name is clearly mafia,” Ana said with a laugh.

“We found out and Andrew, like the great visionary he saw, looked like Marilyn Monroe. He saw clearly that Elvis was perfect for the mafia. And he was the one, he had the idea, we need Elvis in the movie,” Ana said.

Seth asked if Ana was getting stressed, knowing the crew relied on Elvis.

“Well, he was only in two scenes. One that didn’t make it,’ Ana replied.

“Did you have to tell him?” Seth joked.

Ana said Elvis is “behaving very well.”

“He’s 13, so he was on set with me,” Ana said.

Seth also noted that the slower pace of the film made it seem like she wasn’t rushed in her performance.

“Well, that’s not what happened. I was actually quite rushed. We had no money. We didn’t have time to make the film,’ Ana said.

“Well, they had to use your dog. That’s a killer,” Seth joked.

“Pretty much,” Ana said with a laugh.

‘That’s fascinating to hear. It’s such a beautiful movie. You know, so all credit to everyone involved because you’d never look at it and say, “Oh, they were definitely cutting.” It’s beautiful,’ said Seth.

‘Thank you. Andrew is a fantastic director, he is very attentive and very respectful and he was passionate about this story. And he, you know, he took it very seriously. He’s very, you know, detailed and a perfectionist, and so am I,” Ana said.

Blonde had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival earlier this month and began a limited theatrical release in the US on Friday.

The NC-17-rated film will be released on Netflix on September 28.