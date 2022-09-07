Ana de Armas puts on a leggy display at Venice Film Festival ahead of Blonde premiere

She has a big day ahead of her on Wednesday as her anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde premieres at the Venice Film Festival.

And on Tuesday, Ana de Armas showed off one of the chic looks from her festival wardrobe as she started the promo process for the Netflix film.

The gorgeous actress wowed in navy blue shorts and a matching jacket as she waved to fans who gathered in the famous city.

Ana paired her shorts with a pair of strappy stiletto heels and a pendant with a gold medallion.

She looked cheerful as she greeted a crowd of onlookers after getting off a water taxi.

The 96th Venice International Film Festival will host the the world premiere of Ana’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde on Wednesday night.

The drama, which marks her first starring role, is a fictionalized take on the icon’s life, written and directed by Andrew Dominik and adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name.

When the streaming giant dropped the trailer on July 28, Twitter users found Ana’s accent “terrible,” with some saying she’s “nothing like Marilyn Monroe.”

In response to the comment, Ana, who didn’t learn English until 2015, admitted that she “didn’t grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies.”

“I am proud of Andrew’s confidence and the opportunity to make it happen. I feel like whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, everyone should feel the pressure.”

“It wasn’t my job to imitate her,” defended Ana, who worked with dialect coach Jessica Drake for nine months.

“I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have them.”

While Blonde isn’t fully licensed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Ana’s performance has garnered a lot of acclaim early on.

Monroe’s estate representative Marc Rosen told: Variety on August 1: “Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

The casting was also championed by two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt, one of Blonde’s six credited producers.

“She’s phenomenal at it. That’s a difficult dress to fill,” the co-founder of Plan B told Entertainment ET on August 1

“It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get him across the finish line.’

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates and Jamie Lee Curtis — whose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot — have both seen and fully approved the film.

Curtis, who co-starred with Ana in Knives Out, said she saw an early cut of the film and “fell to the ground.” I could not believe it. Anna was completely gone. She was Marilyn.’

In February, Blonde director Andrew Dominik said the early response was “the damn audience’s problem” and assured that “the only thing no one will complain about is Ana’s performance.”

“It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It’s kind of what you want, isn’t it?” the 54-year-old Kiwi director told Variety.

“I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

