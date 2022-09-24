Ana De Armas puts on a leggy display at San Sebastian International Film Festival

Ana De Armas sported a leggy display in a dramatic gold crop top and black skirt with thigh splits as she attended the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival 2022 in Spain on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actress radiated glamor in a daring two-piece ensemble for the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Ana looked upbeat as she showed off her stuff before setting up a storm for the cameras.

The brunette opted for a bold black maxi skirt with a slit in the leg to accentuate her toned and tan pins.

She paired the leggy ensemble with a statement gold top that exuded elegance and class while showing off her toned midriff.

The beauty also opted for a pair of black strappy heels and completed her look with a pair of earrings.

She also styled her brunette locks in a sleek and straight hairstyle for the red carpet event.

Ana was also joined on the red carpet by Australian director Andrew Dominik, who wore a nice black suit for the occasion.

The pair could be seen joining their arms and smiling at each other as they walked the red carpet together.

In yet another stunning photo of Ana, she was seen waving to nearby fans as she made her way to the event.

The red carpet comes after Ana said it was “disgusting” that the nudity of her highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde – rated NC-17 – is going viral on the internet.

The Cuban and Spanish actress appeared in Variety magazine where she candidly discussed how she will react when clips of her naked body circulate around the world.

Ana was uninvited when she brought up the topic, while emphasizing context matters when she said, “I know what’s going viral.

‘And it’s disgusting. It’s disturbing just to think about it. I can’t control it; you don’t really have control over what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it made me think twice; it just gave me bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

Many of the highly anticipated film reviews have commented on how far director Andrew Dominik took Marilyn’s story into the depths of despair.

Ana commented, “I did things in this film that I would never have done for anyone else. I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew.’

The film, which received an NC-17 rating, explores the actress’s history of abuse by powerful men, along with her descent into substance abuse.