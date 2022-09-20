Ana de Armas looks like a schoolgirl in button-up sweater with mini skirt as she chats up Blonde

It’s certainly been a busy week for this Cuban actress as she promotes her new film that focuses on the life of blonde Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

On Tuesday afternoon, brunette beauty Ana de Armas was featured at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Blonde, where she talked about the film that promises to be an honest look at the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress. The event was held at the Robin Williams Center of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in New York City.

This came after the star told AnOther magazine that she had asked Marilyn Monroe “permission” to play her when visiting her gravesite in Los Angeles.

Ana went for a more understated look in a baby blue crew neck top.

The knit sweater had a beige lace-lined collar with three white buttons down the front and a sweet black bow at the top.

She added a black mini skirt that revealed her tight and slender legs. Black shoes and white socks completed her look.

The cover girl wore her dark hair in soft waves and had glossy lip gloss.

Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, the film will be released on September 28.

She also spoke with Another magazinesharing, she asked Monroe for permission to play her.

“We have this big map and everyone on the crew has written her a message. Then we went to the cemetery and laid it on her grave,’ she said. “We asked for permission in a way. Everyone felt a huge responsibility and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell: the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she anyway?’

She also said that Blonde uses real-life incidents, but tries to fill in the moments between what is known in the public record.

“It’s about the things we haven’t seen, the moments when the cameras aren’t flashing or spinning, when Marilyn isn’t ‘on,'” said the Cuban-born beauty. ‘It’s fiction. We have no evidence that this happened. But it fills in the gaps in the things we already know with a version of events that we should at least reckon with.”

The Knives Out star admitted she didn’t seem the most likely candidate to be cast when she auditioned for the part of one of the most famous women in the world.

“But of course I went for it, because I like challenges, and I knew emotionally that I would get there,” she explains.

“I didn’t know if the hair, the makeup would, but I understood what we were trying to say. Andrew called me after the audition and said, “It’s you. It must be you.” But then we had to convince everyone.’

The Gray Man actor’s Cuban accent would have traditionally kept her off the job, but a voice coach was hired to teach her how to speak like Marilyn.

“Marilyn’s voice, her expressions, were the result of the speech lessons she took herself, of her insecurities, of having no boundaries and letting people in, of playing this part of always having to be rescued.”

By studying the star, Ana learned to share her vulnerability.

“So I had to know what she was thinking and feeling every time. Because the way she rounded her lips for the ‘O’s, or how many of her bottom teeth she’d show, what her eyebrows did, all these expressions were the result of Marilyn in survival mode. They were tricks she pulled in desperate circumstances.’

This comes after she said last week that she burst into tears after her film Blonde received a 14-minute standing ovation after its world premiere at Italy’s Venice Film Festival.

The No Time to Die star plays the late film icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film about her life, which premiered at the festival on Thursday (08.09.22) and received an effusive response from the audience who spent more than 10 minutes as the movie star cried.

According to Variety.com, Ana’s co-star Adrien Brody – who plays Marilyn’s third husband Arthur Miller – also cried a few tears as the cinema erupted into applause.

Ana worked with a voice coach for nine months to perfect Marilyn’s accent, and recently told The Times it was an exhausting process.

She said: ‘It took me nine months of dialect coaching, practice and some ADR sessions’ [to get the accent right]. It was a great torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.’

After the trailer for the new movie was released, there was some criticism online about Ana’s accent and the actress spoke out to defend her performance.

The actress – who only learned to speak English in 2015, said: ‘I feel like whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, everyone should feel the pressure.

“It wasn’t my job to imitate her. I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have them.’