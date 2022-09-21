Ana de Armas looks flirty in a black polkadot dress as she steps out in NYC

Ana de Armas stepped out in New York City on Tuesday amid the buzz surrounding her Marilyn Monroe portrayal in Netflix’s Blonde.

The actress, 34, looked fresh and flirty in a black and white polkadot midi dress with a sweetheart neckline.

It featured a ruffled skirt with long sleeves with tulip style details on the shoulders.

She strolled the New York sidewalk in a pair of low-heeled silver lace-up sandals that boosted her petite six-foot frame.

The Knock Knock star’s glossy brunette hair fell in loose, voluminous waves down her back and chest.

She had a remarkably glowing complexion, with a generous amount of pink blush on her cheeks.

Her hypnotic brown eyes were accentuated with a shimmery champagne eyeshadow and a subtle cateye movement.

Ana has been busy in recent weeks promoting her new film that focuses on the life of Hollywood blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

She recently told AnOther magazine that she asked Marilyn Monroe’s “permission” to play her when visiting her gravesite in Los Angeles.

“We have this big map and everyone on the crew has written her a message. Then we went to the cemetery and laid it on her grave,’ she said. “We asked for permission in a way. Everyone felt a huge responsibility and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell: the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she anyway?’

She also said that Blonde uses real-life incidents, but tries to fill in the moments between what is known in the public record.

“It’s about the things we haven’t seen, the moments when the cameras aren’t flashing or spinning, when Marilyn isn’t ‘on,'” said the Cuban-born beauty. ‘It’s fiction. We have no evidence that this happened. But it fills in the gaps in the things we already know with a version of events that we should at least reckon with.”

The Knives Out star admitted she didn’t seem the most likely candidate to be cast when she auditioned for the part of one of the most famous women in the world.

“But of course I went for it, because I like challenges, and I knew emotionally that I would get there,” she explains.

“I didn’t know if the hair, the makeup would, but I understood what we were trying to say. Andrew called me after the audition and said, “It’s you. It must be you.” But then we had to convince everyone.’

The Gray Man actor’s Cuban accent would have traditionally kept her off the job, but a voice coach was hired to teach her how to speak like Marilyn.

“Marilyn’s voice, her expressions, were the result of the speech lessons she took herself, of her insecurities, of having no boundaries and letting people in, of playing this part of always having to be rescued.”

By studying the star, Ana learned to share her vulnerability.

“So I had to know what she was thinking and feeling every time. Because the way she rounded her lips for the ‘O’s, or how many of her bottom teeth she’d show, what her eyebrows did, all these expressions were the result of Marilyn in survival mode. They were tricks she pulled in desperate circumstances.’

Blonde premiered in theaters this weekend and is slated for a September 28 release on Netflix.